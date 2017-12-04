Classic Tomy Toy Gets AIY Makover

A few months ago the Raspberry Pi magazine The MagPi gave away a piece of hardware, the Google AIY voice control kit. Subscribers all received one, but as always the eBay scalpers cleaned up all the in-store copies and very few lucky enthusiasts scored a kit of their own.
Among these frustrated Pi owners was [Circuitbeard], who decided instead to make his own kit. And since a cardboard case lacked style, he decided to do so in the shell of a 1980s Tomy Mr. Money toy novelty bank. Into it went a Raspberry Pi Zero W and an audio pHat, with a servo to operate the head and a microswitch connected to the toy’s arm as a trigger.
The Python code to run everything is all included in the write-up, and he’s posted a video of the device in operation which we’ve placed below the break.
We’ve covered several Google AIY projects since it was released, including one in a British telephone, and one in an intercom. Meanwhile, we’ve also shown you another feature on how to build the AIY without the kit.
servo noise is killing this…