For a large proportion of the world’s population, it’s now winter, which means there’s plenty of rain and snow to go around. With the surrounding environment generally cooler and wetter than usual, it’s a great time to experiment with dangerous flame based projects, like this wrist mounted flame thrower.
It’s a build that does things in both a simple and complicated way, all at once. Fuel is provided by a butane canister with a nozzle that needs to be pressed to release the gas. A servo is used to push the canister into a 3D printed housing, releasing the gas into a pipe to guide the fuel towards the end of the user’s wrist. The fuel is then ignited by a heated coil of wire. The heated wire and the servo are both controlled by standard radio control gear typically seen on RC cars or buggies. Using the brushed speed controller to run the heated coil is particularly off-beat, but it does the job admirably.
Overall, it goes without saying that this build presents some serious risks of burns and other injuries. However, the fundamental premise is sound, and it does what it says on the tin with parts that could be readily found in the average junk box.
For another take on a wrist-mounted flame thrower, check out this version using a scavenged solenoid valve.
5 thoughts on “3D Print Yourself A Flame Thrower”
Look, I understand the premise behind taking ideas and iterating and improving them that this site generally focuses on.
But urging users to use junk bin parts for every single project just seems a bit too reckless. Does it not?
The servo sticks or the cheap 3d printed part fails and the unit both suddenly starts to dispense far more material than initially assumed, combined with the fact that there is no e-stop and the canister is physically attached to the user. Things can go very wrong, very quickly here.
Presumably most people competent enough to put this together would at least understand that and this person appears to have at least taken a few minor precautions but not really enough if this build suddenly fails catastrophically and cutting corners to make things cheaper only serves to increase the chances of that happening.
Also, I also see no rain or snow in the photo.
Get over yourself.
But you are happy to sit in a metal box travelling at 60mph separated from others in their metal boxes, also doing 60mph in the opposite direction, by a white line painted on the road?
No one is being urged to do anything, we’re simply being shown what others have done.
I am not sure I would use the word happy.
Motor vehicle accidents kill approximately 1,250,000 people worldwide every year. Roughly 150,000 people die every day. Roughly 360,000 births happen every day. Motor vehicle accidents are hardly the greatest cause of death worldwide but it is also something with significant room for improvement that would make a meaningful impact on death rates if we could improve this. Also note that those numbers do not account for disabilities or other injuries, which are also significant.
If one worked in the medical field or was remotely aware of worldwide motor vehicle statistics or studied the engineering behind vehicle crash events, they are very likely to not be terribly happy with the current state of transportation compared to how things could be.
Things are improving. Albeit not very quickly.
I can’t Print anything now…
I will keep it simple…..
I drilled a hole threw the controller board.
And my router gave the magic blue smoke and last but not least I now need a new vacuum cleaner.
And that’s just the morning.
Lets see what the afternoon does.
I know DRILLED a friggin hole in it.
I even had a board in front of the drill.
But the bit lifted up my protection.