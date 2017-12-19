Prepping For Power Outages

When the mains power goes, we are abruptly brought face-to-face with how many of the devices and services we take for granted rely upon it. Telephones for instance, where once they were attached to the wall by a cable, now they are a cordless device with a mains-powered base station. Your cellphone can fill that gap, but a modern smartphone with a battery life of under a day is hardly a reliable long-term solution. Meanwhile modern heating systems may still burn gas or fuel oil, but rely on an electric pump for circulation. Your kitchen is full of electrically-powered white goods, your food is preserved by an electric refrigerator, even your gas cooker if you have one will probably expect a mains supply.
When the power goes out we might say that we instantaneously travel back a couple of centuries, but the reality is that our ancestors in 1817 wouldn’t have been in the same mess we are, they had appropriate solutions to surviving a wickedly cold winter when electricity was still something of a gleam in [Michael Faraday]’s eye. In short, they were prepared in a way most of us are not. That’s a shame, so let’s take a closer look sensible modern preparedness.
The City Versus the Countryside
This is being written from a very small English village, one that lost its electricity for a significant time a few days ago in a snowstorm. Overnight we had a modest fall of several inches of damp heavy snow that lay thickly in windless conditions, bringing down plenty of tree branches, and the 11kV supply to our transformer. Readers from colder countries are free to exercise their mirth at this point. (But your weekend’s Hackaday stories might have been in jeopardy, had we not fairly speedily set up the necessary backup systems to continue.) You can spot the people who’ve not lived in our village for long on snowy mornings: theirs are the houses with no lights on.
Take a drive away from town down a few snow-bound country lanes if you’re not cowed by a few inches of the white stuff, and you’ll find the farming community safe and warm with the lights on, we’d like to think checking Hackaday over an ADSL line that temporarily has a 1:1 contention ratio.This isn’t because they’re the type of people who keep a basement room full of rifles and tins of beans in readiness for the Apocalypse, instead years of experience living at the end of very long chains of power lines have taught them what it’s necessary to keep handy for the inevitable power cuts.
The most basic requirement of heating without electricity is something you’ll inevitably find satisfied among the farming community with a wood burning stove of some kind. At Chez [List] it’s a room heater filling a large fireplace, but the stereotypical British farm kitchen has an Aga or similar solid-fuel cooker drying the Wellington boots and thick socks as it cooks the midday meal. If you’re a long-time rural dweller without an Aga then there will be a couple of orange propane cylinders at the back of the house for the gas range that performs the same function.
Wood and gas heaters and cookers are invariable, used whether electricity is at hand or not. To adequately replace the lost electricity for everything else requires a diverse collection of equipment, bits and piece amassed over the decades and kept in storage just for these moments. A wired phone from the 1980s that takes the place of our DECT base station, a battery radio, a variety of lighting devices, a pile of mains extension leads and multiway adaptors, a deep-cycle accumulator, a pair of solid-state inverters, and a small two-stroke generator. An hour after the power has gone, and we’re well-lit, our fridge is keeping the Christmas turkey frozen, and the Internet is back. Hackaday’s scheduling is saved!
From a Bit of Wax and Some String to Lithium Ions
The simplest power-cut lighting device is the humble candle, of which we keep a box or two in the cupboard just in case. Unless you are after a Dickensian vibe though it’s fair to say that better alternatives exist. A variety of sturdy farmer’s lanterns ranging from an older model with a lead-acid gel-cell and a car headlight to a lightweight modern lithium-ion LED model are first to be pulled out, swiftly followed by the usual array of LED flashlights. Bright light and long battery life still seems magical, for someone raised in the days of dim incandescent flashlights with zinc-carbon cells.
In the first instance when it comes to lower-power mains devices, we have a couple of mains inverters ready. Not particularly high-quality ones, cheap sandcastle-waveform 300 and 600 watt units. They are hooked up to things like the ADSL router, my laptop, and the family TV. A small farm has deep-cycle lead-acid accumulators charged and to hand for electric fencers, that happily supply these loads and can be readily recharged with the right charger from the car or the tractor.
Appliance Power
Running a fridge or a deep freezer from a cheap inverter is not a sensible course, so if the power cut starts to stretch into several hours, out will come the generator. As luck would have it a faulty carburettor stopped us using our primary choice this time, so out came my cheap-and-nasty 800W two-stroke machine and a festoon of extension leads. It’s great for the occasional camping trip in the summer, but not my first choice because its voltage regulation can be a bit haywire. You soon learn to ensure it has a light bulb plugged in as a load before you connect any appliance you care about, and a plug-in mains voltmeter becomes an essential accessory as you watch the voltage sail past the 300V mark when nothing is connected to it.
Our telephone exchange is in a neigbouring village, and like all such buildings it has a back-up power system to maintain an essential service during power cuts. It must have some form of power management preservation schedule, because a few hours after the start of any power cut it turns off the ADSL service and we lose our internet connection. Thus the final part of our power cut coping strategy involves a mobile phone temporarily fitted with a data SIM and placed as a wireless hotspot in the one upstairs windows that gets a decent quality signal. We can fix our power problems, but the parlous state of British rural wireless coverage is beyond us.
Tell Us How You Have Prepared for Power Outage
So, you’ve had a description of life in a typical British village in a damp and cold December, and yes, you’ll have raised a grin at our lack of weather-resilience as a nation. Farming and rural communities everywhere have the same we-can-fix-this mentality though, so once you’ve replaced our 230V mains electricity and BS1363s with your local variant maybe there could be something in our power-cut-readiness that could still be of use. More to the point, what do you do when the power goes out in the middle of winter where you are? It’s a constant of life as a Hackaday scribe, that whatever we do is instantly eclipsed by far more amazing work by our readers, so some of you will have this situation completely sorted. The comments are open, tell us how you did it.
28 thoughts on “Prepping For Power Outages”
Our preparations consist largely of a 10 kW military surplus diesel generator. Runs the whole house without sneezing. In extended power outages, we’re never without electricity for more than about 10 minutes total.
I have placed the light switch style LED lights above the door to each room. These are available for $4-6 with batteries. They are sufficient to light up the entire room to an acceptable level. They won’t run for more than 3-4 hrs, but if you need to go in a room for something they do the job.
I also have a thermostatically controlled gas log set in the fireplace for heat as it does not require electricity. About 8 years ago there was an ice storm in north Arkansas that broke 38,000 utility poles leaving those at the ends of the lines without power for 3 weeks in freezing weather.
I’m adding a NG generator, but have not got to it yet.
Good one! – This resonates here in the boonies of Appalachia. I went off-grid in ’79 for various reasons (not so much green but freedom -green came along for the ride), but of course, that’s not the norm. I laughed out loud at the comment about being able to tell who’s been living in this kind of place for awhile – they have backups, the newcomers don’t. For some years the main way I knew “official” power was out was neighbors coming over wanting to use my freezer, TV, and so on. And funny, people say to you when they find out you’re off grid “oh, you don’t have electricity” when it’s more like “I don’t pay a big power co for it”. Yes, wood and propane heat rule – and in general cost less (you make the house efficient and search out the good deals on fuel). One tends to have some long-keeping food as well (not beans, good stuff) – you might not be able to get to a store for awhile in winter. Luckily our phone lines are buried so our ADSL tends to be no worse than usual in bad weather. One doesn’t need to be like that common vision of a prepper, but one is “ready”. It actually feels pretty good to know that you’ll be able to handle most of the nasties with little effort – and sing “let it snow” with no worries. Here, neighbors with tractors have plowed the roads before the state gets here…we have an actual neighborhood, unlike what a city dweller experiences. One nice thing about being off-grid is that all that is well worked out long since. The generators (yes, you have backups on the backups) are all working, regulating, and ready to go. The batteries and solar arrays are in good shape, and the inverters aren’t cheapos – they’re top of the line. A lot of things – like the flakey generator mentioned – get tossed out early in the game, but even the good stuff benefits from being used more often than the occasional emergency. Even my Volt requires me to use the gasoline engine now and then to keep it oiled and the fuel fresh…
We are in rural North Carolina and only occasionally lose power, but would be quite well prepared with our two emergency generators, if either of them worked. We have (as do so many other people) a great number of “projects” to be done. Fixing the generators is right up there on the “maybe tomorrow” list. The words from the tune Arkansas Traveller come to mind:
… “Go away, stranger, for you give me a pain.
… The roof never leaks when it doesn’t rain.”
Our major worry with power is our water supply. The electric well pump gives us water for us, our neighbour, and our farm animals. We try to keep the horses’ water tanks rather full, just in case. A little generator won’t do for running a deep-well pump. Our generators are both 5kw so they have the oomph to kick the motor over under full load.
One of the most useful items in my kit is a self-priming siphon hose. We use the SUVs as self-propelled gasoline storage tanks when necessary: each one holds about 20 gallons, which gets naturally rotated as we commute (no old gas problems). Storing that much in cans just for an emergency would be a real hassle. Just fill up the cars before a storm.
Oh, forgot to mention – make sure your car (esp newer ones) will accept a siphon hose. Some won’t, and even those that will may need a small diameter tube. Test it before you need the gas :)
Good call. I keep 2 gallons in the garage for the mower and snowblower, and every spring and fall I dump the unused portion into the car and refill ’em with a fresh batch of stabilizer. Having two small cans makes it easier to pour into the destination, and enables pouring back and forth to mix the stabilizer.
Since this regimen means it doesn’t get stale, I could try keeping a larger can (since my car’s tank is only 10 gallons itself), which would probably be prudent. An extra five or ten gallons would buy me 3-4 days of additional autonomy in an outage. It would just be harder to catch the car with that much room in the tank to do the change-over. :)
“One of the most useful items in my kit is a self-priming siphon hose.”
Oh! You mean an “Oklahoma Credit Card”!
B^)
To be honest, I haven’t planed for a power outage at all, since in the last 20 years, the power has only been gone for around 3 hours in total where I live. Effectively giving my local power grid an up time of roughly 99.9983%, the up time of the Swedish national grid is though lower, this is thanks to the more rural places where falling trees and other fun stuff brings this figure down lower.
So I haven’t planed anything about a power outage honestly. Even local Data centers didn’t plan for it, until we got those 3 hours of no power a couple of years back.
Only time the power actually goes out, that is when the mains distribution fuse has decided it is time to blow. But even that were over a year ago….
God Jul! Power appears to be functioning reliably in Gävle…
http://www.visitgavle.se/sv/gavlebocken
I try to keep my car above half a tank, whenever severe weather is likely (and above a quarter at all times), since I have a kilowatt inverter installed in it. That’s enough to run the furnace and fridge, and I can get a full night of runtime on a quarter tank.
I don’t have the whole house wired for a generator inlet, and I refuse to use a widowmaker cord, so instead, I modified the furnace so it’s not hard-wired anymore. Now it has an outlet on the side of it (wired into mains power) and a cord coming out the side (which powers the furnace itself), and normally, the cord simply plugs into the outlet. During an outage, I drag an extension cord from the inverter down to the furnace, and plug the furnace into the cord.
One thing I can’t emphasize enough is testing! Kill your main breaker and test your backup. Full scale, not just a few minutes. Let the house cool off a few degrees, then start the backup and let it run a full cycle to re-warm the house. Instrument everything while you’re comfy and warm, so you know how it’ll perform next time when you’re in a rush.
@Nate – this is super sage advice. After living so long off the grid, it’s about the main thing that’s burned into your mind. Failures only happen “in a sleet-storm on the weekend when no spares are available and the roads impassable”. While not strictly true, it feels that way –
No one remembers to test their backups…and sitting around untested degrades them. You only need them when things are nasty, which is the worst time to have to fix stuff.
I’m lucky in a sense to be on “backups” all the time – but even then I fall afoul of this sometimes, as if my first level stuff is working great, the backups for that don’t get exercised, and this bites me at the worst possible times.
For more than 30 years I’ve kept a propane camp stove and lantern at the ready. I’ve used them many times. I grew up without electricity. I know how to cope. As for the refer, plan ahead. Don’t on the door until you know what you want. Once, about 30 years ago we managed for three weeks without power after I’ve took the lines down in multiple places everywhere.
An overcoat, candle, and a paperback are valuable accessories for such times.
“Once, about 30 years ago we managed for three weeks without power after I’ve took the lines down in multiple places everywhere.”
So, did your neighbors find out it was you who knocked out their power?
B^)
I’ve got an even worse problem – I live in a house where all the heating devices are electrically operated. Not even sure there’s a gas feed line. No fireplace, either. So I have been a bit worried about what I’d do if I had to deal with the combination of prolonged power failure plus prolonged below freezing temperatures, other than “go somewhere else”, which might or might not be viable depending on how bad the outside weather is. Installing a wood burning stove might be an option, although it’s not cheap. I’d be interested to hear what others have come up with on that score.
When Hurricane Irma came through, we did have the power out – but at least it was warm. The main preparation there was buying a bunch of canned food. In retrospect, bringing that camp stove I keep in the shed into the house would have been a good idea.
Kerosene heaters work, stink, are dangerous, but so is freezing to death. Propane in the 10 to 30,000 btu range with a thermostat is more civilized and readily available (when there’s no emergency) and a 20-30 lb propane tank is a few days worth of heat for a room…I’ve cooked on either in a pinch, not fun but workable. At any rate, either are portable and can be stashed somewhere until needed. They keep pretty well in storage (propane better and less stinky).
Here is a propane heater that is rated for use indoors. I have a smaller model.
https://www.northerntool.com/shop/tools/product_200307957_200307957?cm_mmc=Google-pla&utm_source=Google_PLA&utm_medium=Heaters,%20Stoves%20%2B%20Fireplaces%20%3E%20Propane%20Heaters%20%3E%20Propane%20Portable%20Heaters&utm_campaign=Mr.%20Heater&utm_content=173635&gclid=EAIaIQobChMIyZjM0raW2AIVyrjACh0lAAVkEAQYASABEgKXDvD_BwE
We have experienced similar conditions every now and then (living on the northern finland).. we did some preparations when we buid our house.. and extrended these bit also later.. most of the things are documented on this small solar storage article i wrote.. i did not mention there that there are also connectors outside to feed system with generator if needed..
https://www.jkry.org/ouluhack/SolarWithEnergyStorage
We have a 5KVA gasoline generator, extension cords, and 5 gallons of gasoline (18927 milliliters of petrol, Jenny)
some candles, and some small bottles of propane and an emergency indoor propane heater.
And the knowledge how to hook the furnace up to the generator if needed…
All of these ideas make sense if you expect to lose power for days.
I have lived in Phoenix for 22 years, and we have never lost power for more than a few hours at a time. I have never lost the food in the freezer. So the preparations that make sense for some locations don’t seem worthwhile for me.
A series of posts on my blog that might be helpful for beginners. (Not pimping my forum or looking for members, just trying to be helpful – there’s no ads there).
http://www.coultersmithing.com/forums/viewforum.php?f=48
I have two 48V battery packs, made of 75Ah Gel Cells.
They power two 3kVA APC UPSs.
The UPSs power:
Sump pumps.
Gas furnace (circulation pumps, also the hot water tank).
Well pump.
Modem, Computers, TV, etc…
Deep Freezer, Fridge.
Some lighting circuits.
If the power looks like it is going to be out for a while, then I hook up the Generator. ;)
I have an old CyberPower 1500 I re-furbished to handle blips and act as a surger protector for the living room and a 4KW gas gennie to run the house if we do loose power. I keep 10 gal of gas on standby with Stabil (marine) in it, Every few months I dump one of the tanks into the jeep and re-fill it with new gas to keep it fresh.