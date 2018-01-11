Local Infrastructure: The Devil is in the Details

About two months ago I rode my bike to work like any other day, but on the way home a construction project seemed to have spontaneously started at one of the bridges that I pass over. Three lanes had merged into one which, for a federal highway, seemed like a poorly planned traffic pattern for a such a major construction project. As it happens, about an hour after I biked across this bridge that morning both outside sections of the bridge fell into the water. There was no other physical damage that seemed to explain why parts of a bridge on U.S. 1 would suddenly collapse.
The intriguing thing about this bridge collapse was that the outer retaining wall and about half of the sidewalk on both the northbound side and the southbound side had fallen into the water at the same time. This likely wasn’t caused by something like a boat impact, car accident, or an overweight truck. Indeed, Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) investigated the incident and found that two post tension wires that held these sections of the bridge together had failed, making it unsafe for pedestrians and bicyclists but also for any boaters below.
This bridge, like most bridges in south Florida, was built in the post-war era when Florida had just started becoming a place to live thanks to the widespread adoption of air conditioners. In the 1950s, when this bridge was first built, the population of Palm Beach County was around 100,000. Now that number is around 1.5 million. The story is the same across most of the country, where it would have been impractical to have designed for such a huge population increase. Adding to the problem is the fact that maintenance budgets that are continually cut because it’s difficult to understand that something as permanent and strong as a bridge would need to be maintained. And even that assumes that infrastructure is being thought about at all; most people don’t think about infrastructure unless there’s a failure.
It’s hard to say for sure if more maintenance would have helped this bridge, anyway. It was inspected in 2015 and deemed “safe” although its rating of 75.8 out of 100 merited a “functionally obsolete” status. The fact that major portions of the bridge fell into the water would also indicate that “functionally obsolete” may have been a better indicator of this bridge’s condition than “safe”.
This bridge isn’t one of the largest pieces of infrastructure in the United States or a bridge on a major interstate. It’s even possible to drive around this bridge with only minor inconvenience. But that’s the real problem with the looming infrastructure crisis: It’s hard for major pieces of infrastructure to get funding for repairs or replacements, let alone minor pieces of infrastructure like this unassuming bridge in North Palm Beach, Florida. There are many more bridges over small rivers and creeks (and even other roads) than there are bridges over major rivers. The infrastructure that needs the most attention is often the most overlooked. And we’ve only been focusing on bridges in this article; roads, the power grid, agriculture, water and wastewater systems, and canals get almost universally negative ratings from the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE).
Infrastructure Failures Throughout the U.S.
The story in Florida isn’t an isolated one, either. The city of Charleston, South Carolina floods almost every time it rains during a high tide, yet the city has been exceptionally slow to improve pumping stations and drainage around the worst-affected areas. The problem is virtually the same as the one playing out in Florida: uncontrolled growth and an unwillingness to fund necessary upgrades and maintenance are combining to form a perfect storm. Charleston’s problem is compounded by the fact that it is built on a swamp, which doesn’t lend itself to easy solutions for drainage.
There are other relatively small infrastructure problems across the country as well. A bridge serving an interstate in Atlanta collapsed recently, although this seems to have been a complication of storing construction material underneath bridges rather than a direct failure of the bridge itself. There was also an 11-hour blackout at the busiest airport in the world, also coincidentally in Atlanta, due to inadequacies in the power grid. In places of the country that aren’t Atlanta, an 80-year-old water system in a small town in Oklahoma has been on the brink of failure, and a critical (and aging) energy hub in Oregon is at risk of major damage from earthquakes.
Again, keep in mind that these problems are relatively minor in the grand scheme of American infrastructure. None of the problems mentioned here have resulted in the kind of tragedy seen in the I-35 disaster in Minnesota, for example, but these kinds of problems are widespread, often unnoticed, and permeate virtually every aspect of daily life for the people who live anywhere in the country.
To further illustrate this point, at least for me, another bridge on my commute experienced a failure of sorts just this past week. The one drawbridge I pass over failed to close, and although they were able to close the bridge within the day this still impacted hundreds of drivers for one mechanical failure. The bridge was built at about the same time as the other bridge was, and if this bridge suffered a major and permanent failure it would be a major problem for everyone in the area. Also, if two out of the three bridges in a 13-mile stretch of road have had visible problems in the past five months, imagine how many other infrastructure problems are lurking under the surface, unnoticed by the civil engineers who have to solve these problems despite continual cuts to their maintenance budgets.
26 thoughts on “Local Infrastructure: The Devil is in the Details”
I’m glad I live in a high tax country with excellent infrastructure and good public transport.
Canada?
He said *good* public transport.
The Netherlands
No way can’t be Canada.
My city of Hamilton is falling apart so fast it not funny.
We have a small mountain about 350′ tall going threw the city.
There are 5 only roads and 2 highways going up and down in a 20 mile stretch of the city.
The retaining walls are falling down and the roads are collapsing.
And most importantly the highways have deadly accidents monthly, and 1 – 3 accidents daily.
( I really wish the people that are responsible for designing these death traps BE CHARGED with MURDER!! )
We have a hell of alot of bridges that are in need of so much repair.
So most definitely not Canada.
“While Montanans were thinking up North Dakota jokes, North Dakotans were building highways”
-ancient Sioux proverb
That was a real LOL from me!
Sadly, it’s more than this, though. It’s also a problem of not spending the money in appropriate and necessary ways, as compared to other budgets. Our military budget is astounding, and only ever grows larger (especially under war conditions). Even funding more engineers and inspectors is a lot to ask, let alone the actual work required to repair or replace vital installations.
When the George Washington Bridge in NYC was in need of repairs, it was almost like they really considered not doing it, despite it being probably the single most vital link between NYC and NJ. Even then, its supporting infrastructure like I-95 only ever grudgingly gets repairs and changes to keep traffic flowing smoothly in and out of the bridge’s traffic patterns.
It might be worth actually looking at the federal budget. Most of it is in social welfare benefits, medicare, ss, etc.
This is what happens when you build things but fail to collect taxes to maintain and replace them. I suspect a lot of bridges were built without giving any thought to the cost of maintenance.
no this is what happens when the taxes meant for infrastructure maintenance get used for other things or “lost.”
Taxes were collected, funds diverted.. Repairs postponed..
Same old, same old..
Well, I think taxes on gasoline are “supposed” to pay for highways and bridges, but politicians (and their voters?) are a short sighted bunch of people. They see money “just sitting there” and they do what comes natural to a politician; buy voters!
No this is what happens when you go with the cheapest bids.
And the people responsible for building them are not accountable for there stupidity.
Like I Said earlyer. The people that are responsible for the construction be accountable for there actions of and lack of.
And it should go for the politicians as well. They should not act like 3 year olds when in session.]
They should be charged.
P.s.
Another good picture by Joe Kim!
USA isn’t the only “developed” country with local government which do not understand the needs for basic living.
Below a documentary about a few million appartments build in the UK in the 80’s which have such big defficiencies that they collapse under their own weight.
(And nobody dares take any responsibility, everybody points to someone else)
Inquiry. The Great British Housing Disaster (Adam Curtis, 1984)
But they put nice insulation cladding on those buildings!
(laugh or cry)
A canal towpath near me completely collapsed during the winter of 2015/2016 and still has yet to be fixed: http://madcyclelanesofmanchester.blogspot.co.uk/2016/01/irwell-towpath-closed-in-ordsall.html
Sure there alternate routes, but none that don’t involve a significant detour, departing from tarmac, or riding alongside cars. The crumbling infrastructure problem is not unique to the US, but a bridge serving a million people failing is certainly a bigger problem than this tow path.
Well, reading this it almost seems that I should be glad that there is hardly any bridge at German autobahns that is not in the state of being repaired or where at least half the lanes are closed to reduce the load on the bridge (though not the blood-pressure of the drivers).
I even have withnessed one such construction/repair site to be finished after a few years. So maybe there is actual hope, given that I still have about 40 years of life expectancy ahead…
B^)
HaD what does this post have to do with “Hacks” or even ANYTHING related to STEM subjects HaD? Check your Politics – PLEASE! IMO this is not a site for this type of content – there are PLENTY of other sites that deal with subjects like this (responsibly or otherwise, you decide). I didn’t come here for this. I go to other sites for subjects like this.
You have a valid point, but HaD also needs clicks and comments for income.
B^)
Here’s a 2000 report [PDF] on the post tension cable problem in Florida – it’s been known about for quite a while.
http://bit.ly/2ARfn46
The progression seems to be about the same as @Paul video above; slapdash construction, poor assembly and no working supervision.
FEATURED: N O T A H A C K
Glorious fallout from the cold war spending binges much? Add in really pathetic long term planning and this is what happens.
You are right this is not a hack.
BUT, Sometimes you have to change the subjects to make life interesting.