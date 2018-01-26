Modern cars these days tend to come with proximity keys, which allow the driver to unlock and start the vehicle without having to remove the key from one’s pocket. While this is a great usability upgrade, for some reason key fobs continue to be bulky plastic monstrosities that when stuffed into a pocket can easily ruin the lines of a well-chosen outfit. This wasn’t good enough so [Patrick] decided to sort it out.
Starting with a Prius key, the first step was to disassemble the already broken key fob and separate out the PCB from the case and battery holder. With those removed, a coin cell was soldered to some wires connected to the PCB. As a substitute for the original case, a plastic card was cut up and the PCB inserted within, allowing the setup to fit neatly in a wallet’s card pocket. Lashings of tape bring the project home.
Unsurprisingly, it works, and works well. It raises the question why key fobs are so large and ungainly, taking up so much precious pocket space. We’d love to see even slimmer takes on this with 3D printed enclosures or even completely redesigned PCBs. Give it a go, and hit up the tip line. Else, check out how key fobs are routinely hacked to steal cars.
2 thoughts on “Slimline Proximity Fob Makes Life Easier”
Or, you know, go for Renault which has been using key fobs the size of a few stacked credit cards for ages…
Fits easily in your pocket without being noticeable, or even some wallets.
Am I the only one who doesn’t like proximity keys?
I don’t so much mind keyless entry systems that lock or unlock keys with the push of a button, but I’ve always liked taking my keys out of my pocket, putting a key in the ignition, and turning it to start the vehicle.
I find it more comfortable to have the keys hanging from the ignition rather than being in a pocket, and the muscle memory of grabbing the keys from the ignition, exiting the car, locking it, and putting them in my pocket is ingrained after years of performing those actions.
It seems harder to avoid them with modern cars, and I have it on my car, but I still find it annoying.