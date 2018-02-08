In parts of the world where it snows a lot and there are requirements for homeowners to keep sidewalks clear, a personal snowblower is it seems an essential piece of equipment. They have traditionally used internal combustion engines, but electric models are also available.
[Joel Clemens] is not impressed by the commercial electric blowers available to him as an American, because their 120 V mains supply just can’t deliver the power to make an effective two-stage design. So he’s built his own using a formerly gasoline-powered blower from a garage sale, and a 240 V industrial motor.
The blower is an impressive piece of equipment even if his running it close to its own cord does look rather hazardous. But the video is also of interest for its examination of the state of access to 240 V outlets for Americans. [Joel] has one for his electric vehicles, and has made a splitter box to give him the required American-style 240 V industrial connector. He makes the point that this is becoming more common as the take-up of electric vehicles gathers pace.
This seems to be the first electric blower we’ve shown you, but we have featured a more traditional machine made remote-controlled.
15 thoughts on “Electric Snowblower Does The Job With 240 Volts”
What could go wrong?
Nice idea – but I have never understood why America chose 120V.
Or why Japan went to 100V 50 Hz on the east side of the country and 100V 60 Hz on the west side.
Edison wanted easy math for his light bulbs, which were the main application when electrification got started. Using a nominal 100 volts, with a little extra to cover transmission losses, would let him make 100 ohm light bulbs that draw 100 watts.
However, practically all American residential wiring these days is set up for both 240 and 120 volts.
Me neither. I’m surprised they can boil a kettle on 120V. Mind you, it does explain why they can’t make tea.
What’s more bizarre is why they chose basically the worst possible electrical plug design imaginable. Then standardized it.
Yes, let’s make the plug still electrically hot immediately when you plug it in even while the exposed metal parts are right next to the operator. No, we don’t need any fuses at all! Sure it’s slightly cheaper to produce but it’s just a bad design.
But, but, where’s the ear shattering roar?
I’m glad he was able to keep the reverse function.
Maybe add a amp/watt meter to the dashboard.
I suspect the headlight mounted on the scoop will get knocked off in a deep snow bank, probably mount it further back.
Oh, yeah, add a small air compressor, one of my tires is always flat when I need to use it. B^)
Can’t wait to see when he chews up the cable.
I’d look at building some kind of inverter and putting a bunch of lipos on it, not only would it make it heavier, but youd get better grip in the snow. This as it is looks too light to effectively go through more than a few inches of snow without slipping.
For his particular motor, you’d probably want an inverter in the neighborhood of 3kW continuous… maybe more. A complete off-the-cuff guess puts the cost of an inverter at $500+. I’m not sure what sort of lipo packs you were thinking (3S, 4S, 5S, 6S, etc.), but a pack with enough capacity and current output may be prohibitively expensive. An inverter supplying that much power would pull a tremendous amount of current from the batteries, even from a 6S pack.
Tire chains may be a reasonable way to get more traction for this application.
Nice job but IMO overkill for the task. I grew up using a 12 HP Gravely Tractor/Snowblower in the country but now in the suburbs my “crappy 120 V single stage” Toro 1800 SnowCurve has cleared a 20′ x 80′ driveway just fine for 20 years (Rochester, NY 84″ snow each year). It may take a bit longer but weighs only 26 lbs and can be stored overhead in the garage during the summer. FWIW
If you have 240 volt in your garage already, why would you go through the trouble and expense of building such a dodgy adapter? Just pull the 240 volt right from the panel. Also, what’s with not using waterproof connectors?
It’s all fun and games until you end up electrocuted on your driveway.
This guy is a true hacker. He can afford a Tesla and still hacks junk together to make something useful!
Well, it is impossible to get 240v to ground since each leg is 120v at 180 degrees phase, so it’d only be a 120v shock unless you somehow managed to touch both hots.
No snow where I live, but you do have to mow the lawn year round, I did my grandmother’s lawn for years. Going to an electric was great, less weight, less noise, and no gas to have to keep dealing with. The cord management is no issue, just have to use a pattern.I’d never go back (but she has a gardener now anyway).