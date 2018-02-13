About three weeks ago, we reported that a satellite enthusiast in Canada found an unexpected signal among his listening data. It was a satellite, and upon investigation it turned out to be NASA’s IMAGE satellite, presumed dead since a power failure in 2005 interrupted its mission to survey the Earth’s magnetosphere.
This story is old news then, they’ve found IMAGE, now move on. And indeed the initial excitement is past, and you might expect that to be it from the news cycle perspective. But this isn’t the Daily Mail, it’s Hackaday. And because we are interested in the details of stories like these it’s a fascinating read to take a look at NASA’s detailed timeline of the satellite’s discovery and subsequent recovery.
In it we read about the detective work that went into not simply identifying the probable source of the signals, but verifying that it was indeed IMAGE. Then we follow the various NASA personnel as they track the craft and receive telemetry from it. It seems they have a fully functional spacecraft with a fully charged battery reporting for duty, the lost sheep has well and truly returned to the fold!
At the time of writing they are preparing to issue commands to the craft, so with luck by the time you read this they will have resumed full control of it and there will be fresh exciting installments of the saga. Meanwhile you can read our report of the discovery here, and read about a previous satellite brought back from the dead.
Picture of IMAGE satellite: NASA public domain.
17 thoughts on “Returning A Lost Sheep To The NASA Fold”
…and the Daily Mail isn’t a reliable source:
“Consensus has determined that the Daily Mail (including its online version, dailymail.co.uk) is generally unreliable, and its use as a reference is to be generally prohibited.”
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wikipedia:Reliable_sources/Noticeboard/Archive_220#Daily_Mail_RfC
“The Daily Mail isn’t a reliable source”
Immediately cites wikipedia
B^)
Exactly! Beat me to it.
Yeah kinda tabloid-y. We refer to it as Dailyfail. About as reliable and unhyperbolic as HuffPo or even WaPo with its “teenager twitter account” like stream of useless and often contradictory click bait (always called editorial for safety reasons) news articles. It has made reading the news impossible. I just do a daily nuke check in the morning and then read the local crime reports smdh.
I take it you are not British, if you were you would know that the Daily Mail is well known for its lack of integrity. It is primarily a source of celebrity gossip, sensationalism and speculation. It is aimed at the least educated section of society who don’t have the ability to apply reason to what they read. It has a reputation for creating a scandal out of the most mundane of things and inciting fear and hatred.
The Daily Mail has convinced a sizeable proportion of their readership that the world is a nasty place with at least one pedophile, murderer and rapist in every street. Everything is a conspiracy and your wife is having an affair. Saying The Daily Mail not a reliable source is a major understatement.
“It is aimed at the least educated section of society who don’t have the ability to apply reason to what they read”
Sort of like CNN, MSNBC, NPR…
I like the Daily Mail. They cover some American stories better than the American press. Sure there’s a lot of crap but that’s what your bullshit filter is for.
For anybody interested here in hunting satellites, contributing to a shared open satelitte ground station network, I’d encourage you to check out the satnogs project, they won the HAD prize a few years back, you can build their open source antenna designwith some basic parts, arduino, pi and an SDR stick. They gave a great talk at FOSDEM last week that you can check out here:
[video src="https://ftp.heanet.ie/mirrors/fosdem-video/2018/Janson/satnogs.webm" /]
Thanks for the tip, spacedog. Looks highly doable :) Our neighbor’s kid is just getting into them having seen a “moving star” the other night. Gonna pass the link on to his dad. We may build one this weekend :)
I need to clean my glasses, I read your first line as,
“For anybody interested here in hurting satellites…”
B^)
That’s the kind of typo I’d usually make in fairness. :^P
Reading the NASA timeline document impressed me with the number of scientists, engineers and techies who came together to verify the ID of the satellite, and how quickly they worked. Not surprising, since all of them must love a mystery and a challenge.
Oh, and “well done” to Scott Tlilley (and his wife) for finding, tentatively IDing the satellite and figuring out who the PI was, and having the guts to call him up out of the blue.
Folks, *this* is a perfect example of why you should spend tax dollars on science education in grade and high schools, fund research institutions and NASA.
I can imagine that IMAGE will respond to NASA’s first command with;
“Why should I do that for you, after you left me here hanging for a decade without even one word from you, not even a “Thank You” or “Good Job”? Now, when you have been jilted by your last satellite, you come crawling back to me, expecting me to jump at your command and do your bidding as if nothing happened…” Then IMAGE starts broadcasting Gloria Gaynor’s “I will survive!”
“Here I am, brain the size of a planet…”
NASA’s scientists are smart enough to thwart that. NASA will start by uploading a rickroll “Never gonna give you up, never gonna let you down, never gonna run around and desert you…”
And while IMAGE is fretting over that, NASA quickly sends it commands to erase it’s memory and reset the clock to 2005. :P
Potentially dumb question (I’m new at all of this hardware stuff): Why would an eclipse cause the satellite to restart?