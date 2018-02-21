As a civilization, we are proficient with the “boil water, make steam” method of turning various heat sources into power we feed our infrastructure. Away from that, we can use solar panels. But what if direct sunlight is not available either? A team at MIT demonstrated how to extract power from daily temperature swings.
Running on temperature difference between day and night is arguably a very indirect form of solar energy. It could work in shaded areas where solar panels would not. But lacking a time machine, or an equally improbable portal to the other side of the planet, how did they bring thermal gradient between day and night together?
This team called their invention a “thermal resonator”: an assembly of materials tuned to work over a specific range of time and temperature. When successful, the device output temperature is out-of-phase with its input: cold in one section while the other is hot, and vice versa. Energy can then be harvested from the temperature differential via “conventional thermoelectrics”.
Power output of the initial prototype is modest. Given a 10 degree Celsius daily swing in temperature, it could produce 1.3 milliwatt at maximum potential of 350 millivolt. While the Hackaday coin-cell challenge participants and other pioneers of low-power electronics could probably do something interesting, the rest of us will have to wait for thermal resonator designs to evolve and improve on its way out of the lab.
[via Engadget]
10 thoughts on “MIT Extracts Power from Temperature Fluctuations”
How does this compare with a peltier?
I’m sure that’s what they mean by “conventional thermoelectrics”
According to the linked article: “This perpetual difference between the two sides can then be harvested through conventional thermoelectrics.” Sounds to me like it _is_ a peltier. Looks like there “secret sauce” is all about managing the material properties to create a long-term thermal gradient for the peltier to exploit. Effectively, last night’s “cold” against today’s “hot”.
There’s a bunch of phase changing wax that acts as a thermal mass in an insulated box, so the heat can only enter and exit through the peltier elements. Since there’s this thermal resistance along the way, there’s always this lag no matter what you put in the box – the wax is used simply because of its high specific heat capacity.
It is Seebeck effect (Peltier is to motor as Seebeck is to generator); It’s just not as picky about specific inputs and can work over a range, as long as there IS a range to work in.
More info: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Seebeck_coefficient
Welcome to 150 years ago
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Beverly_Clock
“A temperature variation of six degrees Fahrenheit (3.3 K) over the course of each day creates approximately enough pressure to raise a one-pound weight by one inch (equivalent to 0.113 Joules or 31 μWh), which drives the clock mechanism.”
If one might be conducting a covert activity in a residence or motel tying onto the hot/cold water lines may produce enough
power to charge a battery used intermittently for such activities.