3 thoughts on “What We Need To Try In Haptic Hacks

    1. Indeed, that was the worst video produced by SmarterEveryDay, ever.
      :o/

      This video was nothing more than an 18 minutes long add off “I know something, but I won’t tell!”, which I learned nothing from.

      On the contrary, all the other Destin’s videos are outstanding and amazing. One of the finest YouTube channels out there. Fingers crossed, and let’s hope we wont see another quality channel going south.
      :o)

  2. One thing I will say to the editor; those videos should be the other way around. ;-)

    But getting back on topic; VR has come a *long* way in 25 years.

    I can recall many moons ago, around 1994 or so, trying out a VR demo here in Brisbane. The headset was a helmet that was as heavy as flipping lead! It did not sit well on my 10-year old head. The graphics? Well… they sort of looked like this:

    … and the controller was basically was a gun. The VR technology today is mindblowing by comparison.

