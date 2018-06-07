Ask Hackaday: What Is The Future Of Implanted Electronics?

Biohacking is the new frontier. In just a few years, millions of people will have implanted RFID chips under the skin between their thumb and index finger. Already, thousands of people in Sweden have chipped themselves to make their daily lives easier. With a tiny electronic implant, Swedish rail passengers can pay their train ticket, and it goes without saying how convenient opening an RFID lock is without having to pull out your wallet.
That said, embedding RFID chips under the skin has been around for decades; my thirteen-year-old cat has had a chip since he was a kitten. Despite being around for a very, very long time, modern-day cyborgs are rare. The fact that only thousands of people are using chips on a train is a newsworthy event. There simply aren’t many people who would find the convenience of opening locks with a wave of a hand worth the effort of getting chipped.
Why hasn’t the most popular example of biohacking caught on? Why aren’t more people getting chipped? Is it because no one wants to be branded with the Mark of the Beast? Are the reasons for a dearth of biohacking more subtle? That’s what we’re here to find out, so we’re asking you: what is the future of implanted electronics?
Over the past decade, we’ve seen hundreds of builds using RFID and NFC tags. We’ve seen people use these tags to start a car and open a door. We’ve seen NFC tags placed in bio-compatable glass, and we’ve seen RFID tags constructed out of ATtinys and a spool of magnet wire. Hackers, it seems, are all over short-range, batteryless electronic tracking tags, and that doesn’t count the huge number of subway cards, contactless payment systems, or the fact that just about every phone these days can read these cards.
While embedding RFID tags under the skin delivers us this world of contactless payments, magic locks, and the ability to be tracked anywhere, we really haven’t seen many applications for embedded tags. In fact, the most interesting application of wearable RFID tags may just be putting LEDs on fingernails. Yes, for just $3 per fingernail, you too can light up whenever you pass within a few inches of a contactless card reader.
Part of the lack of public interest in wearable RFID tags may just be a shortcoming of the system itself; if you want to pay for your drinks at Starbucks, that’s one RFID tag. If you want to get on the subway, that’s another RFID tag. If you want to open the door to your office, that’s a third RFID tag. Short of carrying around a tag programmer with you around at all times — completely negating the convenience of storing your keys under your skin — we don’t yet have the technology to have one RFID implant that rules all.
There are, of course, other technologies available for implantable cyborgation, but chipping yourself with an RFID or NFC tag is by far the most popular. People aren’t really doing it, though, so we’re opening this one up to the peanut gallery. What will it take to make implantable electronics widely popular? Would you get one? If you have a chip in your hand, what do you use it for and how has that changed over time? What do you think?
21 thoughts on “Ask Hackaday: What Is The Future Of Implanted Electronics?”
“Is it because no one wants to be branded with the Mark of the Beast? ”
Speaking (writing) only for myself, yes.
Many people already have “implantable electronics”, in the form of pacemakers, cochlear implants…
If Revelation 13:16-17 is a problem for you, just get it in your left hand, and it’s all good.
B^)
But you did hit on an important point Brian,…
Either we’ll need multiple RFID/NFC implants, or we will need One Implant to Rule Them All (issued by Big Brother).
If there was a single tag that could work for everything I’d go for it.
The problem is lack of standardization. The problem is also that standardization would be creepy.
Now, I can just see MicroSoft Embracing, Extending, and Extinguishing that standard!
B^)
“I am Locutus of MicroBorg, you will be assimilated!”
Microsoft would probably be fine.
Apple is already being a pain in the arse with regards to open usability of NFC for ~1/2 the mobile devices out there.
Apple won’t even use the same power connectors as the rest of the world.
I would heavily differentiate between medic implants which can safe your life or make it otherwise easier by mitigating disabilities or other negative effects of medical conditions which reduce quality of life from tracking devices. i would not call it “Mark of the Beast”, but I don’t like to be “chipped”. Very big threat to privacy for very little gain of convenience.
Why would it be a threat to privacy?
You already need a mobile phone, ID and a credit card to function in most of this modern world.
What would be the threat if you would use the chip for ID or payments?
A Implanted chip can as far as i know not be read from more than 10cm distance, due to the small antenna.
So it can’t be used to track your whereabouts, if someone wanted that then your smartphone is a much better target.
As for tracking usage of it then the same could be said for credit cards, membership cards, ID, passports and others.
And yes, I do have a chip implanted.
Got it a year ago.
Sorry, I operate just fine in this modern world without a mobile phone or a credit card. I have yet to find a store that won’t accept cash, and I simply don’t need a cell phone.
That leaves the ID alone, and it doesn’t have any electronic means of being read from a distance.
It’s not a “tracking device”.
How does an implanted NFC/RFID device differ in any way from your existing NFC-enabled credit card, your existing card for work security, or your existing card for train travel etc?
And what about Identity Theft?
I’m sure it will happen with RFID/NFC implants as well.
“Don’t worry, we’ll just go in, remove your existing implant and replace it with another!”
Cut a small incision in a person’s hand and just pop the chip out.
Typically parylene is not used (maybe sometimes in humans? not usually I think) so the glass won’t bond to the tissue, so you just get your scalpel and cut a tiny bit like 1/4″, then just slide it out easily.
Or you could just steal the person’s wallet which contains all these valuable things together.
The implant would be harder to steal than the existing wallet.
:o)
Even if you have one chip which only handles your work security, and a different separate chip which handles your public transport fares, and a different separate chip linked to your credit card for payments, you can’t really do any of these things with the implanted chip because the banks won’t support it, the public transport operators won’t support it, your workplace won’t support it, etc. The convergence of these multiple devices into one single device is a separate technical problem.
There are some exceptions – one or two workplaces around the world, and the Swedish train operators are notable examples. But they’re the exception, not the rule.
Generally, these institutions expect to see only a closed system – a commercial system that they control, where they expect that system to be completely secure without any outside variables or modification by the user. They don’t want any tampering – in fact these organisations will never concede ownership of the smartcard itself to you – they will claim you’re borrowing it, and they retain ownership.
And even if it’s technically possible, they’re likely to ignore it as just “too hard”, why would they bother supporting you, with modifications to existing processes, security concerns, integrity of the system, and support for BYO NFC devices.
This might even be one of the very useful things blockchain could do – could you build a NFC contactless system that doesn’t have any big bank owning it?
It’s hard to do good, practical, useful things with them.
You can allow somebody with an Android phone to automatically connect to your WiFi at home, if they touch your hand with the phone and get the SSID/password transferred. Or you can put your contact into their phone address book, or open your website, or whatever URI you like transferred over NFC with just a touch. Or you can open “Never Gonna Give You Up” on YouTube.
Oh, what’s that you say? Half the people have iPhones? Yeah, then you’re screwed.
Sure, you can use your own home NFC device to unlock the door, or start the car or whatever. But that’s about it.
I have considered it for years. In order for an implant to be worthwhile, for me at least, it has to simplify a complex task or a series of complex tasks while remaining secure. A good example would be opening doors (where opening the door wakes up a smart home and automatically launches a pre-programmed series of tasks, such as opening shutters and turning on lights) or unlocking computers. The problem is that implementing those security measures would limit, by design, the number of people allowed to do those task to only those willing to be chipped. As an example, opening a house door would require all members of the household and potential house guest to be chipped. Yes, an analog system could and should be installed in parallel to the RFID system but then you defeat the security portion of the deployment.
For the general public, you would need an acceptable system that can be easily implemented and replaced while remaining compatible with current infrastructure. Debit card payments systems became the norm in the US very fast because they use existing technology (credit cards and POS systems) and socially accepted practices.
Even then, technological advances that do not sufficiently obsolete existing solutions do not become widely accepted. See Apple pay vs plastic as an example.
What would it take? As a mind exercise; You get up in the morning and tap your alarm clock. An RFID reader identifies you waking up and starts the coffee, gradually turns on lights, adjusts the thermostat, updates your smart mirror with the weather and morning news, lays out your clothing for the day and begins warming the water for your morning shower. You leave the house and the RFID reader locks the door, powers down all non essential electronics and orders your car to start the engine, unlock the door and pick you up by the front door. Your car verifies that it is you who entered the car and drives you to work using the pre-programmed route and google maps traffic updates. Your car drops you off at your work and continues to your assigned parking space.You get the idea.
This would require a centrally located server farm (Google) tracking all your actions including location, purchases and habits. Mind you, Google already does all that. What is missing is the bridging interface which is currently your cell phone and the compatible hardware to be installed at your home and car.
Nope, nope, nope. Just nope.
Even as a person with nerve damage in my hands I find that reaching for my wallet and digging out the appropriate item is still convenient enough that I wouldn’t even consider this.
I have a reasonable understanding of how radio waves propagate and don’t for a second believe this nonsense of RFID having a tiny distance limit. Using a directional antenna would certainly overcome this. Since I have experience receiving 1 Watt signals from 12,000 miles away, you can’t convince me for a second that several microwatts of RF energy just magically stops 3 feet from the RFID device transmitting it.
I’ll be perfectly happy living the rest of my life without anything of this sort implanted into my body.