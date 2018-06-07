Building a Knife by Hand is just as Hard as you Think

Carl Sagan once said: “If you wish to make an apple pie from scratch, you must first invent the universe.” In other words, the term “scratch” is really a relative sort of thing. Did you grow the apples? Did you plant the wheat to make the flour? Where do you keep your windmill, incidentally? With Carl’s words in mind, we suppose we can’t say that [Flannagill] truly built this incredible knife from scratch, after all, he ordered the sheet steel on Amazon. But we think it’s close enough.
He was kind enough to document the epic build in fantastic detail, including (crucially), the missteps he made along the way. While none of the mistakes were big enough to derail the project, he mentions a few instances where he wasted time and money trying to take shortcuts. Even if making your own knives at home isn’t on your short list of summer projects, we’d wager there’s something in this build log you can learn from regardless.
So how does one build a knife? Slowly and methodically, if what [Flannagill] has written up is any indication. It started with a sketch of the knife on a piece of paper, the outline of which was then transferred to a piece of tool steel with nothing more exotic than a permanent marker. An angle grinder was then used to follow the outline and create the rough shape of the final knife.
From there, the process is done almost entirely with hand files. Here [Flannagill] gives one of his most important pieces of advice: don’t cheap out on the tools. He bought the cheapest set of files he could, and paid the price: he says it took up to 14 hours to complete just one side of the knife. Once he switched over to higher quality files, the rest of the work went much faster.
After filing and sanding the knife blank, it went into a charcoal fire to be hardened, followed by a total of 4 hours in a 200 C (~400 F) oven to heat temper it. Finally the handle pieces (which are officially known as “scales”) were attached, and finished with considerably less labor intensive woodworking methods. The final result is a gorgeous one of a kind specimen that [Flannagill] is rightly very proud of.
If you’re worried this process looks a bit too quick and easy for you, don’t worry. You can always go the [Bil Herd] route and make a forge out of your old sink if you’d rather start your apple pie a bit closer to the tree.
7 thoughts on “Building a Knife by Hand is just as Hard as you Think”
This is a well-documented build, and a very attractive end result.
Having said that, I’m disappointed at the amount of hyperbole in the write-up. Slow and methodical, sure. “Epic” build, no. It’s a sheet of steel, tediously filed and glued to some scraps of fiberglass, which are then sanded. I realize that roughly half the Hackaday staff is intimidated by anything sturdier than solder unless they can get CNC to do the work for them, but if this is an epic build then some of the stuff you find on home machinist forums must be roughly on par with the creation of the universe.
I’m not HaD Staff, but it can be the solder(ing) that intimidates me!
B^)
Especially if it means working with that POS Pb-free ROHS solder!
Although the title was correct. That was exactly as difficult as I thought it would be to make a knife.
“Carl Sagan once said: “If you wish to make an apple pie from scratch, you must first invent the universe.””
Let there be light, so how well did I do?
So, YOU’RE that guy!
B^)
>>He bought the cheapest set of files he could
It’s almost always more cost effective to buy the few files you actually need, quality is severely lacking in most assortments and you don’t need half the files they give you. Even cheap files can still be good. A big hazard fraught mill file then buy a decent pack of chainsaw files for detail work. Maybe an assortment of wet dry paper used on a sanding block or purpose build holder (clickspring has a video on emery sticks).
If you’re steady handed you could do it all with a grinding disk or die grinder but you’ve gotta make sure you don’t burn the steel.