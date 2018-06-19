Calm Down: It’s Only Assembly Language

Based on [Ben Jojo’s] title — x86 Assembly Doesn’t have to be Scary — we assume that normal programmers fear assembly. Most hackers don’t mind it, but we also don’t often have an excuse to program assembly for desktop computers.

In fact, the post is really well suited for the typical hacker because it focuses the on real mode of an x86 processor after it boots. What makes this tutorial a little more interesting than the usual lecture is that it has interactive areas, where a VM runs your code in the browser after assembling with NASM.

We really like that format of reading a bit and then playing with some code right in the browser. There is something surreal about watching a virtual PC booting up inside your browser. Yeah, we’ve seen it before, but it still makes our eyebrows shoot up a little.

We hope he’ll continue this as a series, because right now it stops after talking about a few BIOS functions. We’d love to see more about instructions, indexing, string prefixes, and even moving to code that would run under Linux or Windows. It would be nice, too, if there was some information about setting up a local environment. Now if you want to make a serious investment and you use Linux, this book is a lot to chew on but will answer your questions.

Of course, there are many tutorials, but this is a fun if brief introduction. If you want to know more about assembly outside the browser, we covered that. If you really want to write a real bootloader, there’s help for that, too.