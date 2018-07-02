Easy-Peelzy Makes 3D Prints Stick And Not Stick

We have a friend who has always been obsessed that he didn’t invent the Weed Eater. After all, it is just some fishing line and a motor. We might feel the same way about Easy-Peelzy, which [Maker’s Muse] reviews in the video, below. The idea is very simple. Two squares of material that have magnets in them and one surface is something similar to BuildTak. You mount one square down on your print bed and then put the other square down so that it magnetically sticks. Print, and then pull the top square off and pop your print off.

Judging from the video this looks like it works very well. The price looks high until you realize the currency converts to under 20 U.S. dollars.

In tests, the bed worked well with PLA. It did warp a bit on PETG until he raised the bed temperature a bit. Because the surface is like BuildTak, a high-temperature bed like that needed with ABS is probably not a good idea.

The two squares do have to align correctly to lock in. We don’t know whether it has multiple magnets, or if there is something about the way the sheets are magnetized — it was hard to tell from the video. Although the system had a successful Kickstarter and claims it has a patent pending, [Maker’s Muse] points out there are other places to get essentially the same thing. In addition, we’ve seen homebrew versions, including one from [Maker’s Muse] himself.

We’ve talked about how to improve print surfaces before. One of these has more or less taken over, and it will be interesting to see if magnetic removable surfaces are a fad or become the way things work by default.