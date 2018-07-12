Anyone with even a passing familiarity with the classic animated shorts of the 1940s will recognize the traffic signal in the image above. Yes, such things actually existed in the real world, not just in the Looney world of [Bugs Bunny] et al. As sturdy as such devices were, they don’t last forever, though, which is why a restoration of this classic Acme traffic signal was necessary for a California museum. Yes, that Acme.
When you see a traffic signal from the early days of the automotive age like this one, it becomes quickly apparent how good the modern equivalent has become. Back in the day, with a mix of lights distributed all over the body of the signal, arms that extend out, and bells that ring when the state changes, it’s easy to see how things could get out of hand at an intersection. That complexity made the restoration project by [am1034481] and colleagues at the Southern California Traffic Museum all the more difficult. Each signal has three lights, a motor for the flag, and an annunciator bell, each requiring a relay. What’s more, the motor needs to run in both directions, so a reversing relay is needed, and the arm has a mechanism to keep it in position when motor power is removed, which needs yet another relay. With two signals, everything was doubled, so the new controller used a 16-channel relay board and a Raspberry Pi to run through various demos. To keep induced currents from wreaking havoc, zero-crossing solid state relays were used on the big AC motors and coils in the signal. It looks like a lot of work, but the end results are worth it.
3 thoughts on “Old Time Traffic Signal Revived with a Raspberry Pi Controller”
Way cool restoration project. For a minute there, I thought the re-builder wanted to set up an old traffic light for inside his own home, sort of Mister Roger’s Neighborhood style, but museums are better because more people get to go by and see the re-creation. :-) …Acme, kids now days don’t believe there was ever such a company for real. :-)
There was no Acme company that made all sorts of products, stop messing with my head!
Actually there were lots of Acme companies out there that together made almost anything, including stop lights. It was about getting first listing in the phone books and catalogs, which were alphabetized. People would deliberately name their company that way to be the first one found. It was more of a social/market phenomenon than a specific company.
