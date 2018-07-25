[Raphaël Yancey] wanted to be able to jam to Bounce FM and Radio:X all the time, without having to steal a car or a street sweeper in San Andreas. As people who like to put on the sad piano building music from The Sims and write Hackaday posts, we can totally relate.
But this isn’t just another one of those jam-a-Pi-into-a-vintage-radio-and-call-it-a-sandwich projects (not that there’s anything wrong with those). This thing acts like a real radio. All the stations play continuously whether you’re tuned in or not, and they bleed into each other as you go up and down the dial.
After much trial and error, [Raphaël] found a Python mixer that would work, but it was no longer maintained. He forked it, squashed a bug or two, and wrote a module for KY040 rotary encoders to make them play nice with the Pi. The snake charming doesn’t stop there: the rock star of this project is [Raphaël]’s virtual radio software, which handles the audio blending as he tunes between stations. A step-by-step tutorial is coming soon, so watch [Raphaël]’s site for updates. Tune past the break to give it a listen.
Adventures in Raspi radio-ing don’t have to be one-way. Here’s how you can turn one into an AM/FM+ transmitter using a DVB-T dongle and SDR.
4 thoughts on “GTA: San Andreas Radio Earns Six-Star Wanted Level”
From his blog:
“I’d have gladly used an Arduino-like (…) But to play tens of files at the same time requires some guts so I settled on the Raspberry Pi single-board computer.”
While straightforward, it feels horribly wasteful to me to have a dozen audio streams playing simultaneously. One only needs to blend between two audio streams and keep track of the time to jump in and out of the audio files at the correct positions, no?
He needs to have one track of static playing and have that blend in between each station.
This is a cool project! Love it!
Been a while since I’ve played San Andreas, but as I recall there was some radio static when changing stations. Even if I’m mistaken, that would add a nice touch of authenticity IMO. Really like this project concept, and +1 for embracing the open source ideal