Retrotechtacular: Disposing of Sodium, 1947-Style

A high school friend once related the story about how his father, a chemist for an environmental waste concern, disposed of a problematic quantity of metallic sodium by dumping it into one of the more polluted rivers in southern New England. Despite the fact that the local residents were used to seeing all manner of noxious hijinx in the river, the resulting explosion was supposedly enough to warrant a call to the police and an expeditious retreat back to the labs. It was a good story, but not especially believable back in the day.
After seeing this video of how the War Department dealt with surplus sodium in 1947, I’m not so sure. I had always known how reactive sodium is, ever since demonstrations in chemistry class where a flake of the soft gray metal would dance about in a petri dish full of water and eventually light up for a few exciting seconds. The way the US government decided to dispose of 20 tons of sodium was another thing altogether. The metal was surplus war production, probably used in incendiary bombs and in the production of aluminum for airplanes. No longer willing to stockpile it, the government tried to interest industry in the metal, but to no avail due to the hazard and expense of shipping the stuff. Sadly (and as was often the case in those days), they just decided to dump it.
The final resting place was to be Lake Lenore, a biologically dead alkali lake near the Grand Coulee in eastern Washington state. The 3,500 pound (1,600 kg) ingots were unceremoniously rolled down into the lake, and the ensuing explosions were pretty spectacular. The video below is newsreel film from the event; it’s pretty low quality, so you might want to check out what just a pound of sodium does when it hits the water.
Watching sodium react so violently with water might just put you in the mood to get in on this action yourself. That’s understandable, but probably not a great idea. Had Lake Lenore not already been devoid of aquatic life in 1947, it might well have been after the government got done with it. Sodium combines with water to produce an aqueous solution of sodium hydroxide and copious amounts of hydrogen gas, in a violently exothermic fashion. None of this is good for critters and it’s likely to be received poorly by law enforcement and wildlife protection agencies alike.
How Metallic Sodium is Made
If you insist on trying your hand at making your own sodium metal you’ll face some challenges. On a commercial scale, metallic sodium is made by electrolysis of molten sodium chloride. With temperatures pushing 800°C and currents in the kiloamp range, it’s not exactly DIY-friendly.
There are non-electrolytic methods, though, and NurdRage has a helpful guide to a solvent extraction of sodium that is much easier and yields a fair amount of the pure metal. It’s not without its drawbacks, though; the best solvent is dioxane, a carcinogenic and noxious substance in its own right.
If you do choose to make sodium, or just order some online, please have a plan for disposing of it. We know that times were different back in the 40s, and that Lake Lenore was already dead, but it’s hard to watch that video and not cringe.
An ex-colleague once “needed” to get rid of a lump the size of your fist – he threw it over the side of the Isle of Wight ferry.
is he now an inmate ?
Had a chemistry teacher that got rid of some potassium down the sink in the prep room. Both labs got evacuated as the resulting smoke was initially thought to be the school boiler (below the labs). What the hell they were thinking is anyone’s guess.
Kind of like when we see doctors smoking. “What were they thinking…” is a common refrain.
A friend of mine flushed a cm^3 of Na down a toilet in his college dorm. He had it wrapped in a bit of plastic with holes to delay the onset of the reaction.
It blew a toilet off the wall in the floor below!
He was caught…
something about a college kid running down the hallway laughing tipped them off.
Oh, that’s outrageous, why did you rat out him?
:o)
It’s rather easy to make sodium. All that is needed is a rough DC supply, a tubular-shaped incandescent bulb, some sodium salt with a low melting point (or what I used, some NaOH) and a tin can. I melted the NaOH in the tin on the stove, put the light bulb, illuminated, into the molten NaOH, and put the DC between the tin and the bulb. No need to reveal the polarity I used, right?
The sodium ions went right through the glass to receive their missing electrons, and collected inside the bulb. Eventually the bulb’s glass had endured enough of the NaOH torture and punctured, but I had collected maybe half a gram of pure, metallic sodium.
Every young lad, regardless of age or gender, who has the slightest enjoyment of experimental chemistry or pyrotechnics should try it. “Don’t try this at home, folks!” (Addito salis grano.)
So… this made me curious. Why was lake Lenore dead? Is it still dead today?
I can’t find anything on the internet about this, all I can find is that there are problems with fish poachers on the lake today. Well.. I guess that means it isn’t dead anymore!
A friend tells of many years ago working on aircraft piston engines, where the valves had a sodium core for cooling. When a valve was replaced, they would grind off the end, and place it under a dripping faucet…Interesting fireworks.
When I was in high school, my science teacher told us about many years before when a kid decided to steal a chunk of sodium (I think, it might have been potassium – it was stored in a jar of kerosene) from the science lab. He put it in his backpack in one of the outer pockets, later in the day it started smoking and they evacuated part of the building. I don’t remember if it caught fire or exploded though.
Man, that would make a lot of batteries. I think at the time President Truman was wanting investment in solar technologies and I’m guessing not using sodium ion batteries or molten Na systems. I’m thinking he wasn’t the most nuclear friendly for power utilities either and more for bombs.
In regards to sodium ion batteries, I was reading there are projections for sodium batteries in the next ten to twenty years since the standard reduction potential isn’t bad and sodium is an abundant element.
More bad science outrage? Lenore is between Alkali Lake to the north and Soap Lake to the south. You think an extra 20,000 pounds of sodium did what?