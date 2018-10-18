Ask Hackaday: Why Aren’t We Hacking Cellphones?

When a project has outgrown using a small microcontroller, almost everyone reaches for a single-board computer — with the Raspberry Pi being the poster child. But doing so leaves you stuck with essentially a headless Linux server: a brain in a jar when what you want is a Swiss Army knife.
It would be a lot more fun if it had a screen attached, and of course the market is filled with options on that front. Then there’s the issue of designing a human interface: touch screens are all the rage these days, so why not buy a screen with a touch interface too? Audio in and out would be great, as would other random peripherals like accelerometers, WiFi, and maybe even a cellular radio when out of WiFi range. Maybe Bluetooth? Oh heck, let’s throw in a video camera and high-powered LED just for fun. Sounds like a Raspberry Pi killer!
And this development platform should be cheap, or better yet, free. Free like any one of the old cell phones that sit piled up in my “hack me” box in the closet, instead of getting put to work in projects. While I cobble together projects out of Pi Zeros and lame TFT LCD screens, the advanced functionality of these phones sits gathering dust. And I’m not alone.
Why is this? Why don’t we see a lot more projects based around the use of old cellphones? They’re abundant, cheap, feature-rich, and powerful. For me, there’s two giant hurdles to overcome: the hardware and the software. I’m going to run down what I see as the problems with using cell phones as hacker tools, but I’d love to be proven wrong. Hence the “Ask Hackaday”: why don’t we see more projects that re-use smartphones?
Hardware Encounters Smartphone
It’s absolutely impossible to beat the convenience of simply hooking up some wires to the pins of a robust microcontroller. I’ll admit that even today, in this era of low-voltage logic, I like to keep a number of chips on hand that have five-volt tolerant GPIOs. And it’s super handy to have a microcontroller that’ll source 20 mA on a pin (per the datasheet, and maybe more in practice). It’s already a tiny hassle to migrate some projects to a Raspberry Pi, where you have to be careful with 3.3 V inputs and a slightly weaker output buffer. But it’s not that big of a deal: connecting directly to anything that speaks I2C or SPI, or just needs a logic-level signal on a wire, is child’s play. Just wire pin to pin, and you’re set.
And then I look at my cell phone. Where do I even plug my motor controller into this thing? There’s the audio jack and the USB, and that’s it. I’m not sticking my Hello World LED into either of those ports and expecting success.
One solution is to throw money at the problem and buy a USB breakout board. For the price of a Raspberry Pi and SD card, you can buy an IOIO dev kit that seems to support nearly everything you’d want. Numato Labs has an eight-pin GPIO expander that sidesteps the whole Java API mess — more on that later — by presenting itself to the phone as a serial device. This means that you need to learn its command language, though. A while back, Motorola even toyed with releasing super-expensive “Mods Development Kit“, but beyond the press release, I haven’t heard anything more of that. Does Android or iOS have support for the FT232H chip? If so, you could press one of those into service pretty readily.
But if the point was to get by on the cheap by re-using an old cell phone, these options don’t make financial sense. Can we DIY something cheaper? WiFi and Bluetooth spring to mind, and indeed you can buy modules that use either for just a few of your local monetary units. For instance, a HC-05 style Bluetooth module makes a cheap and cheerful USART-to-cellphone bridge. All you have to do then is tie the microcontroller of your choice to the HC-05 and then write the firmware. Or go WiFi and do the same with an ESP8266 or ESP32. Again, you’re stuck writing the WiFi-to-GPIO end of the code, but that should be a one-time cost. So I looked around to find these obvious projects somewhere on the net, and came up empty. Anyone?
But what about that audio jack? You could encode your data in audio like we did in the dial-up-modem days of yore. This can be done on small microcontrollers easily enough that a full ATtiny85 audio bootloader can fit in 1 kB, for instance. Now you just add the GPIO-driving firmware.
At the end of the day, these alternatives are all doable, but they all require doing. That is, tacking physical GPIOs onto a cell phone is a project in and of itself. Before you even get to thinking about programming the phone to do your bidding, you have to figure out your hardware-side API. And because it’s a project in itself, you’ve got to really value the additional capabilities that the smartphone brings to the table to warrant getting up and over the hardware hurdle.
Software Needs to Make It All Work
But let’s assume that you’re committed to buying or building a GPIO adapter, how do you start development on your project, given that the software needs to run on the cellphone? Our own Adam Fabio looked at the lay of the land back in 2015 for Android. (Apple folks, what’s the situation like for you?)
Suffice it to say that app development for Android is non-trivial, but at least there’s a ton of documentation to get you started. Even if you’re a Java master, which I’m not, you’ll still want to make sure that the rest of the software components that you’d like to integrate into your own are available on Android. This is where the picture actually gets a little bit brighter. For instance, if you intend to make use of the camera and abundant processing power for computer vision, you’ll be glad to know that OpenCV has been ported to Android, as has CMU’s PocketSphinx voice recognizer.
But Java isn’t my cup of tea. A few years back, I wrote some simple cellphone apps using SL4A — scripting languages for Android. It was pretty pleasant, and I was able to cobble together a Python script that uploaded photos to Imgur and then pasted the resulting URL into the system clipboard in an afternoon. It was actually really great to have Python up and running on the phone — it almost felt like a little computer. Now, SL4A seems to be no longer supported. What’s the new hotness?
As with the hardware hurdles, taking advantage of the processing power inside a cellphone looks like I’m going to have to put in the hours to learn Java and the Android OS way of doing things. And when I compare this with the ease of getting similar things done on a Raspberry Pi, it’s a show stopper.
Giving Up?
Faced with these hardware and software hurdles, you might just retreat back to the friendly environment of the Raspberry Pi or download one of the myriad apps that turn your cell phone into a glorified remote control. With shame, I’ll admit that’s what I’ve done, but I’d honestly like to change. If you’ve hacked a cell phone into a project, let us know! And if, like me, you’ve tried and failed, tell us where you got stuck.
30 thoughts on “Ask Hackaday: Why Aren’t We Hacking Cellphones?”
Here is my kind of hacked android phone.
It uses the camera as color detection and communicates with an arduino via bluetooth.
So Droidscript on the phone, Bluetooth to serial (?), and then serial to Arduino to control the motors?
Toss us a link for the phone-side code? Let’s see what this Droidscript looks like.
Correct.
Deoidscript is kind of Javascript but inside of a custom android app.
Here is an example of Android Bluetooth to serial: https://wiki.droidscript.me.uk/doku.php?id=built_in:bluetoothserial
It is also possible to connect an arduino directly to the usb and the phone as host device but then it is not possible to charge the phone at the same time thats why i choose bluetooth at that point.
I have been saying this for years. So many thing could just be apps. I think this every time I see one of those badges that I know will just wind up in a junk drawer.
Our next badge shall be a clear plastic cellphone holder and a lanyard that attaches to two corners of it.
I actually think building the custom hardware badges is easier that writing an app that will work across platforms, manufacturers, and models (and getting everyone at the conference to install it). Ha!
how is the plastic cellphone holder ever going to support the shitty add-on spec?
My “Why Not” list:
1 – Closed hardware/locked-down software. On most Android platforms, you can’t get root, you can’t replace the bootloader, and you can’t flash a hacker-friendly OS on it. Some Android installs even come with vendor adware or spyware that you can’t remove (especially the ones made by Amazon). You’re stuck using the Android install that’s on it.
2 – Lack of GPIO. Not much more to say, the article covers this one.
3 – Moving target. The hardware changes constantly from generation to generation. While a reused phone may be a sensible idea for an interface to a web app running on a separate server, if you want to interface to the hardware, you’re basically stuck using USB. The internal chips may have usable GPIO (if you can get past the software layer), but each different model will be different and incompatible.
– Yep, #3 is my biggest – If I build it for a RPI, I can pick up another identical board to make or replace it very cheaply, with the exact same hardware for the reasonably foreseeable future. Phones on the otherhand are so one-off – I might have a spare one around, but if it breaks or I need to make another, unless I (likely not cheaply) try to obtain an identical outdated model, there are more moving targets to test and make sure everything works that make it more of a headache than it’s worth.
– Depending on application, they might not be bad for one-off’s, especially if you need a nice display. If you don’t need a gui though, for the price of an i/o board for a phone, you could have bough a pi (or similar), and have easily available quantities of identical hardware at a good price to scale out or replace. My 2c anyway…
Points noted, although the whole cellphone market is broad enough, old and new, that a near-suitable phone can be found.
I thought some of the Motorola smart phones were designed for hacking. Right down to just slapping an official back panel onto the phone that gave access to GPIO.
Yeah, here it is
https://developer.motorola.com/documentation/mdk-overview
Yeah. I linked/referenced that in the article. I have yet to see a single hack, done by someone not working for Motorola, using that system. Anyone?
Check out the Umidigi A1. It is $116 on Amazon, $99 from China. It is 4G LTE with US and EU bands. Quad core A53 with 3GB memory and stock Android 8.1. Android has AoA (Android Open Accessory). AoA lets you plug in any USB peripheral and trigger an app to run. You can do almost anything you want to the peripheral using AoA. AoA has been in Android for at least the last five years, maybe longer.
Note that the way AoA works it is possible to keep charging your phone while the AoA peripheral is plugged in. The AoA peripheral is what supplies the power to the phone. This sounds like a hassle but it isn’t. You want it to work this way so that you can keep charging the phone. So wall wart send micro USB power to the AoA peripheral which picks off what it needs and then sends the rest to the phone over the USB connection.
Most any microcontroller that supports USB host mode can be used to build an AoA peripheral. You can get microcontrollers with USB host for as little as $3.
You say “AoA lets you lug in *ANY* USB peripheral” (emphasis mine), and that’s not true. The peripheral has to support AoA and not very many do.
I guess you didn’t try to make a USB host stack work on a $3 micro. Is it possible? Sure. Easy or quick? Heck no! And that assumes you find a stack that will actually support the peripheral that you need and that runs on your chosen micro. A highly non-trivial issue – almost *no* USB stacks for MCUs (even paid ones) have drivers for AoA peripherals because it is so obscure use case that almost nobody needs. So you are stuck writing your own. Gee, thanks, writing USB drivers is so much fun …
What about the Accessory Development Kit and the few boards that comes along:
ADK, last spec of 2012: https://stuff.mit.edu/afs/sipb/project/android/docs/tools/adk/index.html
Arduino ADK: https://www.arduino.cc/en/Main/ArduinoBoardMegaADK?from=Main.ArduinoBoardADK
It’s basically IOIO with software support.
WRT to FTDI you can plug a FTDI chip in to *some* android devices and get it to work. Phones seem to be better than tablets in this regard. The Android needs to be new enough that USB host support was added (ver. 5 I think) and the people who packaged Android need to have the support turned on (here’s looking at you el-cheapo Chinese mediatek tablet vendors). FTDI has a java version of the D2XX library that does not require a rooted phone. I didn’t play with it as I just needed a serial port and could use their test app to make sure stuff was working enough to pass on software guys.
Concerning the lack of GPIO, I have come across a couple projects breaking some GPIO out through micro-sd card slots so that might be a possibility if the phone has one.
I’ve found the Termux app to be a great tool here. It’s a terminal emulator, and Linux environment with a full package manager. Once you can install gcc and python, the sky is the limit. I believe it allows installing web server on the phone, which can be used as the interface.
We *are* hacking phones.
See postmarketOS
The article was about hardware hacking, not alternative ROMs. Those obviously exist since ages ago.
esp32+http server. you’re welcome. that is if you can get a real time executive on the esp32. if its not a real time app youre after, why not python or forth on esp(x)? i’m gonna do it. i already have a pi zero w set up with novnc to give me an arduino dev environment if i need it.
Yes, this jumped to mind for me. It’s what I’ve seen the most of, but that’s not really any kind of measurement of what’s being done. I have seen some that work really well, and some that have connection problems. But if the ESP is the gatekeeper, WiFi the connection protocol, and HTML the interface it gets around the majority of platform/device-age problems when trying to connect custom hardware to cellphones.
Issue with doing anything with a phone for me:
Price.
I need some CPU power and an LCD for output?
Let’s grab my iPhone 7. Oh wait – it’s a locked down OS. Okay let me grab my last phone that I have in my drawer. Damn – a Nokia 3310.
The point is: Usually you flip your phones. You sell them used or vendors take the old phone back and subsidize for a new one. So there is no point in doing anything with a phone because they are locked down like alcatraz and they don’t offer ANY convenience. Setting up a webinterface from a Pi takes 10 minutes for stuff you need. And half of the projects I do, suffices with SSH access that the pi has out of the box. The pi costs me 10 bucks – or 30 if I’m fancy and buy a Pi 3.
But even an old LG phone from 2012 costs around 120 bucks. And that is real crap hardware that takes 8 minutes to boot.
So this is the major problem. Not a single use case scenario for me where I wish I used a phone instead of a Pi or Arduino.
Sure – the whole package is sweet. 3G / LTE, Bluetooth, a Screen, a backup battery… but you can only reliably use old hardware and that hardware is usually so dated that you just leave it.
And because if the nature of a phone you won’t do projects where you snap your phone in while using your project, then disconnecting it and living your day with your phone in the pocket – because projects usually are “always on” or “constantly in use”.
Noted, although for SBCs multiple boards (shields) may be required to getting the same functionality. e.g. sensors, GPS, etc.
I always struggle with keeping the device powered while using it. Use USB OTG and your support for charging at the same time is iffy. That means you can’t really rely on using the USB port for GPIO because eventually the phone battery will die. I’ve tried hacking into the device to replace the battery with a power supply, but that’s challenging for other reasons. And most devices don’t have separate ports for charging and for IO. So I end up with a plugged in phone to keep it charged, plus wireless communication for the data part.
It’s an good reason why DIY’ers are slow to adapt, the companies are too selfish to look beyond atheir own timeframe of profit. Why are the articlewriter whining instead of just doing it?
“Shut up and hack” is my mantra. :)
My biggest issue with iOS is that it’s a closed platform, so one have to think more careful of playing in their field. e.g. a commercial goal instead of “just doing it for fun”. I wished that the display mobilephones has could be more widespread, they’re really nice with their high resolution.
Something catchy at 4-5″ would be great to program with arduino or blue pill.
https://www.seeedstudio.com/RePhone-Kit-Create-p-2552.html
Accessory boards, and programmable via the Ardunio IDE
One option is to use the Microbit card: it is (relatively) cheap, it has Bluetooth communication and (aprox) 20 I/O pins with I2C, SPI, PWM, ADC. It is not the best option but for some projects it may be enough (e.g. if you are building something relatively simple, that kids can modify and experiment with by themselves).