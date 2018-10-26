There’s nothing quite like having a garden in your backyard. You get tomatoes with flavor. Fresh herbs are easy. If you’d like to go crazy, you can always grow a gigantic pumpkin. But there’s a problem with gardening: the work. You’ve got to water, and you’ve got to weed. You’ve also got to deal with the thousand ladybugs you bought for a laugh.
For his Hackaday Prize entry, [Kent] has solved at least one of these problems. It’s an Internet of Things rain barrel. It’s designed to be as simple as possible so that anyone can set it up in just a few hours, and there’s also an option to make this rain barrel solar powered, making it eminently sustainable.
The design of this rain barrel begins as you would expect, with a 55-gallon rain barrel collecting water from [Kent]’s gutters. At the bottom of this barrel is a bunghole, and from that, a 12-volt pump sucks up the water and dispenses it into the garden bed. Everything is controlled through a Particle Photon, one of the easiest ways to set up an Internet of Things project, and yes, you can control this entire setup with an Alexa. The future is now.
Below, you can check out a few of the demo videos [Kent] put together for his project. One of them is solenoids clicking off to Deep Purple’s Smoke on the Water because if you’re going to build an Internet of Things thing with clicky electromechanical valves, you might as well make it play music.
3 thoughts on “Gutters To Gardens: The IoT Rain Barrel”
Reading this, next year I should hook my rain barrel up to the solar power, and have it operate a solenoid to gravity feed rainwater to the garden.
I know HaD has covered soil moisture sensors in the past, a tiny processor board could read one, and signal the solenoid.
(HaD has also covered water level sensing too, in this case, for the rain barrel.
“you can always grow a gigantic pumpkin” – and turn it into a BOAT! https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/manitoba/pumpkin-boat-motor-manitoba-1.4877628
Voice activation is cool and all but why not automation instead?
I’d go for soil moisture sensor for v1.
v2 would measure soil sensor and also pull weather forecast data off the net to avoid creating a swamp by watering the garden when a storm is on it’s way.
v3 (not that I would ever get that far) would do all that plus maybe when the rain in the barrel has been there a long time and a storm is on the way it would drain all it’s water to somewhere else.