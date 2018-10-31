Sometimes a simple idea can yield fantastic results. A few runs of LED strips fastened to a black hoody and sweatpants and just like that…a LED stick person costume for Halloween. The creator of the “Glowy Zoey” [Royce] originally put together some glow in the dark stick person suits to stand out when hitting the slopes at night. Now he’s taken that simple idea for a costume and made a small business out of it.
“I had a lot of extra parts laying around. I gathered everything up and got to work soldering.” – Royce Hutain
The suits themselves consist of button snaps and ribbon loops sewn into a pattern that routes the LED strips around the jacket’s hood and down each arm. To make the lighting effect pop, an all black plastic mask is used to cover the wearer’s face. It wouldn’t be that much a stretch to substitute EL wire in place of the LED strips if one were so inclined. We’d wager a number of you could pull this off straight out of the junkbox.
The Glowy Zoey stick figure suits even received some mainstream television press a few years ago when they were featured on Jimmy Fallon’s Late Night show. Note that visiting the Glowy Zoey website may take you back a bit since it features one of those autoplay jingles that were so prevalent in the Web 1.0 days. In fact the same jingle is used in the video below from their YouTube channel:
3 thoughts on “LED Stick Person Costume Lights Up the Night”
” It wouldn’t be that much a stretch to substitute EL wire in place of the LED strips if one were so inclined.”
Having a look at some of the photos on their website where they compare the cheaper versions – it looks like the cheaper ones use EL wire and, as a result, on no where near as bright. In a different one, again showing a cheap knock-off, it seems to suggest that the LED strip they use has them placed quite close together which will help keep brightness and make it easier to diffuse it to a continuous stripe.
And taking a guess from their battery life details (I’ve not found any direct details as to how much power the suits consume beyond info on their battery pack, e.g. 2000mAh@12V lasting 2hrs), it seems to suggest at full power they’re using around 12W.
Which, would suggest maybe 70mW per LED? (between 150 and 190 LEDs depending upon the suit size)
From what I can find, EL wire is around 1W per metre but this stick figure outfit is probably 2+W/m so that explains a lot of why they claim their kit is a lot brighter.
Lol Christmas a few years ago my sister brought a few hundred glow sticks and wa making bikinis and board shorts out of them. (Christmas is hot here)
Things realy got going when then taped them to air rockets and we’re shooting them down the street – looked like something out of star wars