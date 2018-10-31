Helium can Stop Your iPhone — Maybe Other MEMS, Too

Sometimes hacking isn’t as much about building something, it’s about getting to the root of a particularly difficult problem. [Erik Wooldrige] was facing a problem like that. He’s a system specialist at a hospital near Chicago. Suddenly a bunch of iPhones and Apple watches were failing or glitching. The only thing anyone could think of was the recent install of an MRI machine.
Sure, an MRI machine can put out some serious electromagnetic pulses, but why would that only affect Apple products? Everything else in the hospital, including Android phones, seemed to be OK. But about 40 Apple devices were either dead or misbehaving.
It took some detective work, but they think they know what was the cause. The MRI machine uses liquid helium to cool its powerful magnets. Turns out the helium had leaked and over 5 hours about 120 liters of liquid helium vented into the air. Helium is notoriously hard to contain because, like hydrogen, it is a tiny little atom even by atomic standards. It also expands about 750 times when it turns into a gas, according to the post’s analysis.
Gathering more data, they found that many of the phones would eventually recover and that all the devices were at least an iPhone 6 or an Apple Watch. So even older iPhones seemed to be immune. Some speculated that the helium is small enough to get into the MEMS devices like the accelerometer or gyroscope that is in most modern phones and affect its operation. But why would that effectively brick phones? And why wouldn’t that affect most phones Android or otherwise?
The best theory — and it seems plausible to us — is that Apple stopped using quartz crystals for the phone’s internal clocks. Instead, they are using MEMS oscillators from a company called SiTime. Supposedly the MEMS oscillators are smaller and work better at temperature extremes. If the mechanical clock element got gummed up with helium, that would explain all the observed evidence.
[Erik Wooldrige] reading about the issue on Reddit, did an experiment where he subjected an iPhone to helium in a plastic bag. Granted, this is a lot more concentration of helium than the hospital probably got. but they also had five hours of exposure. In the video, below, you can see Erik’s phone stopped keeping time just after the three-minute mark on the video, eight and a half minutes of exposure.
It turns out if you read the iPhone user’s guide it reportedly says:
“Exposing iPhone to environments having high concentrations of industrial chemicals, including near evaporating liquified gasses such as helium, may damage or impair iPhone functionality. … If your device has been affected and shows signs of not powering on, the device can typically be recovered. Leave the unit unconnected from a charging cable and let it air out for approximately one week. The helium must fully dissipate from the device, and the device battery should fully discharge in the process. After a week, plug your device directly into a power adapter and let it charge for up to one hour. Then the device can be turned on again.”
Apparently, SiTime also is aware of this problem and says its newer devices are “impervious to all small-molecule gasses.” But they admit older parts were not immune.
Unless you spend a lot of time blowing up balloon animals, this probably won’t affect you. Still, we thought it was an interesting piece of detective work and one of those things that you might remember in a few years when you have some wacky failure in your blimp fleet. Of course, we were supposed to be running out of helium, so if that were true, this problem would eventually take care of itself.
32 thoughts on “Helium can Stop Your iPhone — Maybe Other MEMS, Too”
Geesh, what an interesting issue, looking forward to appropriately ‘inspired’ comments not of any sort of religious idolatry nature to corporates such as Apple or any supplier for that matter ;-)
Thou shalt not use Apple devices.
Satisfied?
What’s the alternative? Using spyware from Google or Chinese government?No thanks.
interesting article.
could you maybe speed up the recovery by putting the phone/device into a vacuum chamber ?
suck out those little helium atoms by force.
Vacuum chambers are also used to get the little bubbles out when gluing a new touchscreen digitiser to an LCD display. Maybe a lot of phone repair places already have them. JUST COINCIDENCE???
yes
Hmm, that’s an interesting point and if it doesn’t work or takes too long for overall utility/stability then suggest cycle the chamber its in with dry N2 and up to approx one atmosphere above STP and also cycle the temp too from zero C to warming it up as well maybe 50C or whatever the chip and system specs are maxed to then return to vacuum with step and repeat few times finishing with dry N2, though make sure changes quite slow such as 10-20 minutes between cycles to avoid pressure buildup – all without batteries of course…
heating the device up inside the vakuum chamber may indeed be good idea. helps the process of getting the helium out faster.
Heating the device will help a little. Not necessarily a ton: the diffusion rate will be somewhere between linear (diffusion) and square root (conduction) with absolute temperature, so heating the device up to like, 50 C is only going to be around a 5-10% effect. However the seal might have more of a temperature coefficient so it’s hard to say.
A nitrogen purge won’t do anything. You’re not talking about liquids here: it’s not like the nitrogen molecules shove the helium atoms around or anything. The nitrogen probably can’t even get *through* the seal. Vacuum won’t help much either – the partial pressure differential is already very low, so if you’ve got 10x normal helium concentration inside to begin with, lowering the surrounding pressure from ~4 mTorr (pressure differential = 40 mTorr internal – 4 mTorr external = 36 mTorr) to ~1 mTorr (pressure differential = 39 mTorr) isn’t going to do much.
I have access to a large bottle of helium and plenty of vacuum chambers if someone wants to send me an iPhone to test it out? ;)
Being an Iphone it probably isn’t worth the postage costs.
The partial pressure of helium is already near-vacuum. Sucking up the other gasses wouldn’t change the fact that there’s already basically no helium around the phone.
I’d be more concerned about exploding lithium polymer batteries than I would about stray helium molecules in the device.
kinda worrying that there’s no gas sensor/alarm system involved…
*irony* but apparently half of the hospital staff was carrying mobile gas sensors in their pockets and on their wrists.
Ah but, for what gasses – most appropriate even mildly explosive solvents and anaesthetics eg N2O etc far more likely most often, very unlikely Helium due to very rare release and if so rises quickly so not a breathing or explosives risk unlike H2 which can form explosive boundary layers which persist on triboelectric like materials, in any case helium rather difficult to detect economically in a personally attached sensor with its appropriate power supply, calibration and servicing overheads not trivial…
Ah, the good old N2O. That was the funniest painful experience I ever had, when they pulled back in place my broken thumb. I never laughed so hard, it made breaking a thumb worth it.
I was given some back when I had my wisdom teeth out. Weirdest feeling from medication I’ve ever had.
Seems to me to be fairly easy to detect, get an Iphone.
fun fact, only apple devices starting with the iPhone 6 were affected by this.
effectively becoming a sensor to detect a possible risk to the owners health.
also with the iphone 6, apple also introduced “apple health” back in september 2014.
could it all be a feature and not a bug ?
Did he also work out why all the radiologists started sounding like the chimp monks?
Well maybe they fell over too easily as chipmunks some of the time since frequent use of Helium can displace some easily occulded air so your O2 sats would be down progressively. Reminds me of the oldie University open days where some techs would inhale Sulphur Hexafluoride to impress school kids with low voices vs high from helium and then get blue veins in their necks whilst appearing lightheaded quietly watching them hilarious wondering whether to intervene (their demo hubris failing risk assessment) that gas SF6 rather heavy and seeps around avioli and other porous tissues (though mostly benign short term) in lower parts of lungs displacing fair amount of O2 access. Lungs not laminar flow devices by any means when it comes to branches as they constrict chaotically thus one cannot deterministically expect that all helium or SF6 leaves fast enough to allow air back to some structures – ie Do not exert oneself such as lifting heavy items or going for a run when demonstrating yer chipmunk status to the equally clueless public :P
+1 That was a legitimate paragraph, Mike.
Well ppffft dynamodan would that be satire cast with a long bow perchance from wayback ? If so, I’m still working on consuming more red whine, chilli then chocolate this evening (GMT+8,) so it’s anyone’s guess what might spout forth subsequently as Sol orbits to the dark north hemisphere – though I hasten to add my earlier paras across other threads that weren’t easily understood at the time most likely reflects on the inflexibility and feeble intent of various audience members consumed more by unhelpful personality traits safly in conjunction with misplaced ego/hubris not at all useful in a collaborative technical framework – as a start though that’s it for now – promise ;-)
> though I hasten to add my earlier paras across other threads that weren’t easily understood at the time most likely reflects on the inflexibility and feeble intent of various audience members consumed more by unhelpful personality traits
Nah, typically there is just too much fluff in your posts, ratio of information to data is too low. Sometimes there are even errors which look like whole sentences are missing. Requiring your readers to be in top mental condition just to properly parse some comment under article is too much. Engineers’ communication should be concise.
First.. iPhone’s that bend ..now the bends. o_O
Kind of wonder how SiTime became aware of it? Is this a normal part of environmental testing for MEMS devices?
Ooooh yes. Absolutely. There’s a *ton* of research into helium diffusion into MEMS devices. Helium is frequently the only gas that can get through the hermetic seal.
lets just be glad that other equipment in the hospital like life support machines did not go on the cheap and use the same part.
Anything that preferentially stops Apple devices is a good thing in my book!
One buddy had similar problems: he left his iPhone next to a helium canister, and when he later picked it up, the Siri voice had switched to Donald Duck.
So probably susceptible to hydrogen as well. I used to make a lot of that when I was younger, putting zinc from old batteries into an acid, then filling balloons or displacing water in test tubes submersed in water and then putting a match to them. POP!