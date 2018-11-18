We got pointed by [packrat] to a 2015 presentation by [Dan Holohan] on the history and art of steam heating systems. At the advent of central heating systems for entire buildings, steam was used instead of water or air for the transport medium. These systems were installed in landmark buildings including the Empire State Building, which still use them to this day.
A major advantage of steam-based heating system is that no pump is required: the steam will naturally rise up through the piping, condenses and returns to the origin. This can be implemented as a single pipe where condensation returns through the same pipe as the steam, or a two-pipe system where the condensate returns through its own pipe.
In the presentation, Dan walks us through his experiences working on many of these steam heating systems in major US buildings, the types of systems, fixes implemented by engineers long since dead and the particularities of maintaining these systems.
4 thoughts on “The Lost Art Of Steam Heating”
The only thing boiler rooms were good for was creating explosions making it easier for rogue nations, namely the United States, to make assassinations look like an accident. This is why I only use firewood to heat my home, because while the government can take away my freedom, they can’t take away my wood.
Wow, that went dark quickly.
To be honest, I thought something similiar when I first read this article (IE Steam explosions)
“A major advantage of steam-based heating system is that no pump is required”, technically the same is also true for a gravity fed water system. But it does mean that every rad, the further away you go from the boiler, needs to be placed higher.