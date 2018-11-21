The latest craze in revolutionary materials science is no longer some carbon nanotube, a new mysterious alloy, or biodegradeable plastic. It seems as though a lot of new developments are coming out of the biology world, specifically from mycologists who study fungi. While the jury’s still out on whether or not it’s possible to use fungi to build a decent Star Trek series, researchers have in fact been able to use certain kinds of it to build high-performing insulation.
The insulation is made of the part of the fungus called the mycelium, rather than its more familiar-looking fruiting body. The mycelium is a strand-like structure of fungus which grows through materials in order to digest them. This could be mulch, fruit, logs, straw, crude oil, or even live insects, and you might have noticed it because it’s often white and fuzzy-looking. The particular type of mycelium used here is extremely resistant to changes in temperature so is ideal for making insulation. As a bonus, it can be grown, not manufactured, and can use biological waste products as a growing medium. Further, it can grow to fit the space it’s given, and it is much less environmentally harmful than existing forms of insulation.
As far as performance is concerned, a reporter from the BBC tested it in an interesting video involving a frozen chocolate bar and a blowtorch, discovering also that the insulation is relatively flame-retardant. Besides insulation, though, there are many more atypical uses of fungi that have been discovered recently including pest control and ethanol creation. They can also be used to create self-healing concrete.
Thanks to [Michael] for the tip!
Photo of fungal mycelium: Tobi Kellner [CC BY-SA 3.0]
6 thoughts on “Growing Your Own Insulation”
Wondering if rats will also enjoy it, as they did enjoy the Mercedes soy-based wiring. I’ve also heard tales of that wiring disintegrating on its own…
1980’s Volvo’s had air soluble insulation on their wiring. A friend had an 80’s 740 sedan and was constantly fixing the wiring where insulation crumbled off. He carried several spools of different colored wire and a cordless soldering iron along with lots of other tools in a toolbox in the trunk.
I recall there was a startup years ago that had the same idea (using mushroom mycelium) to replace formed packing in shipping applications. I wonder what ever happened to them?
Apparently this is from the same group, and their packaging products are commercially available. http://www.ecovativedesign.com/
Next on Hackaday:
Growing your own weed
:o)
Mushrooms are actually far more interesting than just concrete or insulation… you can literally hack your body with them, not speaking of magical funghi of course
Birch polypore, Turkey Tail polypore, Tinder Fungus, Oyster Fungus, Cordyceps and other underlooked species are in combination and circumstances able to stop bleeding, reinforce health, enhance immunity, and even trigger cancerous cell eviction
I’ve come to stock them and use them as tinctures and teas for fighting fatigue and cold and it works marvels… Still have to test other properties like antibacterial and antiviral effects by making alcoholic extracts or even distillation