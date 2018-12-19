Rigol’s test gear has something of a history of being hacked. Years ago the DS1022C oscillocope was hacked to increase bandwidth, and more recently the DS1054Z was hacked to unlock licensed features. Now, it’s the MSO5000’s turn.
Over on the EEVBlog forums a group has been working on hacking another Rigol, the MSO5000, a 70 MHz oscilloscope which can be upgraded to 350 MHz via software licensing. Various other features including a two channel, 25 MHz arbitrary waveform generator are also built-in, but locked out unless a license key is purchased. The group have managed to enable all the locked options without license keys.
The hack is quite simple. The Linux system running on the scope has a default root password of, you guessed it, “root”. After logging in over SSH with these credentials, the user just needs to modify the startup file to add the “-fullopt” flag to the “appEntry” application. This starts the application in a fully unlocked state, which gives access to all the features.
The MSO5000 costs about $1000, and the bandwidth option alone adds over $3000 to the price. If you’re willing to risk your warranty, and you have the skills to edit a file with vi, this hack provides a serious upgrade for free.
If you have a DS1022C you’ll find our reporting on its hack here, and likewise DS1054Z owners will find theirs here.
Header image: EEVBlog.
14 thoughts on “Rigol MSO5000 Hacked, Features Unlocked”
A few years back when I turned 50, my wife asked what I wanted for my big birthday. I said get me the DS1104 (100MHz, 4 channels). It set her back $850 or so.
It burns my britches that at $850 I don’t even get the option to decode serial data into a readable stream. Yet I could have spent half as much and had all the bandwidth and all the features if I was willing to hack a cheaper model.
How many oscilloscopes will be stuck with vi for the rest of their lives?
Real hackers use Emacs.
Back in my day we used Diskedit and liked it! Uphill. In The Snow… Both ways!
Beats being stuck with ed.
” Various other features including a two channel, 25 MHz arbitrary waveform generator are also built-in, but locked out unless a license key is purchased. The group have managed to enable all the locked options without license keys.”
Fruitful discussion alone on the business model, and workarounds.
My hunch is that the hackability is a marketing thing to get into the professional market. The low-end models get bought and used by employees for personal use. They hack it and love Rigol for it. Next they bring this Rigol-vibe over to the workplace, influencing purchasing decisions. The smaller shops might still hack them as well, but the sufficiently large companies won’t risk using hacked tooling and pay for the licenses. Mission accomplished.
The Adobe business strategy. Reputable places can get busted for using hacked scopes.
My assertion is that reputable places will not hack their equipment because they depend on it to be reliable. It’s quite possible the smaller bandwidth scopes that can be hacked to more bandwidth failed testing at that level but passed at the lower level. You have to be able to depend on your bench equipment and it’s not worth hacking it if you’re basing your business around it.
They are software upgradeable via license codes from the manufacturer. If they failed full testing they wouldn’t be upgradeable.
Given that this continues to be a repeat thing, I’d agree. Same thing you see with lots of enterprise software vendors providing free versions that may be somewhat feature-limited or licensed for “non production use” only so that people can use them at home all they want legally, and bring the familiarity / preference for a known toolset into the office.
After what they saw happen with the DS1054Z, it seems pretty clear that Rigol either doesn’t care that people are unlocking the premium features (since you still end up buying something from them), or else they just consider it free advertising.
Either way the users win, and it’s hard to complain about that.
In other news you can play Nintendo 3ds games for free if you pirate them.
“If you’re willing to risk your warranty, and you have the skills to edit a file with vi, this hack provides a serious upgrade for free.”
I wonder if it will let you “touch -m -d” the file back to it’s original lastmod time. If so then I bet they would never even know if you did this, then put it back before returning it for servicing.