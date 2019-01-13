Those of us who recycle our empty drink cans know the annoying storage problem these containers present. For an object with very little metal, a can takes up a huge amount of space, and should you possess a greater than average thirst you can soon end up with a lot of space taken up with stacks of cans. The solution of course is to crush them, and while there are many simple solutions involving hinged blocks of wood or lever systems, this is 2019! We have Machines to that kind of thing for us! [All Things Electro-Mechanical] thinks so anyway, for he has created an automatic can crusher that is a joy to behold.
At its heart is a 120V AC powered linear actuator, which crushes a can held in a welded steel guide. As the can is crushed it drops into a waiting bin, and when the actuator retracts a fresh can drops down from a hopper. Control is handled by a Raspberry Pi, and there are end sensors for the actuator and an optical sensor for the can hopper. As it stands, once the last can is in place the machine stops due to the optical sensor registering no can in the hopper, but no doubt a software change could cause it to execute a single crush cycle after the last can it detects.
This machine would be an ideal candidate for a simple industrial automation system, but however it is controlled it would save its owner from an embarrassing test of strength. Take a look, we’ve posted the two videos showing it in action below the break.
Thanks [Baldpower] for the tip.
9 thoughts on “A Fully Automatic Electric Can Crusher”
Would be MUCH cooler if it was rapid-fire. :-)
Cool, but I can’t help but notice those cans appear to have been pre-squeezed so they’ll nicely collapse. An improved version would squeeze the sides of the one above the linear actuator (a solenoid on each side smashing into it would probably be enough).
I was thinking more like a chamber that the can would be pushed into and the plunger would be powered by a 500 psi pneumatic cylinder and an auto eject and reload powered by waste gas. Think: over sized “Chicago typewriter” mechanism. High speed crushing with uniform, minimal volume output.Now that would be entertaining!
I’m not normally the kind to complain about such things, but using a Raspberry Pi for this is like using a flamethrower to light a candle.
Back when I still smoked, used to use the OA torch to light up, as I always had a striker, but rarely had a lighter. I can see a flamethrower for a candle…
Needlessly complex.
I’m blessed by living 1/2 mile from a recycling center. Current price for AL cans is 35c/lb. Get about 1$/30gallon bag uncrushed. The economics of this device would be for someone who’s gotta transport massive amounts , from perhaps a bar in the middle of nowhere . Well, it would be no doubt a A+ on your resume !.
“but no doubt a software change could cause it to execute a single crush cycle after the last can it detects” Or, you know, move the sensor down one step?
Also, why crush them at all?
One more consideration is safety. It looks very easy for a kid (or adult) to stick a finger into where it would also get crushed. Another improvement would be to design the hopper so that you can dump cans in at any orientation and they will get sorted out into the proper orientation for crushing. As for Denting the cans to allow less force the crush you could probably rig some sort of lever that the crushing actuator briefly pushed on as it goes by to dent the can, it does not take much.