Modern smartphones are highly integrated devices, bringing immense computing power into the palm of one’s hand. This portable computing power and connectivity has both changed society in innumerable ways, and also tends to lead to said powerful computers ending up dropped on the ground or into toilets. Repairs are often limited to screen replacement or exchanging broken modules, but it’s possible to go much further.
The phone is an iPhone 7, which a service center reported had issues with the CPU, and the only fix was a full mainboard replacement. [The Kardi Lab] weren’t fussed, however, and got to work. The mainboard is installed in a CNC fixture, and the A10 CPU is delicately milled away, layer by layer. A scalpel and hot air gun are then used for some further cleanup of the solder pads. Some conductivity testing to various pads is then carried out, for reasons that aren’t entirely clear.
At this point, a spare A10 CPU is sourced, and a stencil is used to apply solder paste or balls – it is not immediately obvious which. The new chip is then reflowed on to the mainboard, and the phone reassembled. The device is then powered on and shown to be functional.
It’s an impressive repair, and shows that modern electronics isn’t so impossible to fix – as long as you have the right tools to hand. The smart thing is, by using the CNC machine with a pre-baked program, it greatly reduces the labor required in the removal stage, making the repair much more cost-effective. The team are particularly helpful, linking to the tools used to pull off the repair in the video description. We’ve seen similar hacks, too – such as upgrading an iPhone’s memory. Video after the break.
8 thoughts on “CNC Mill Repairs iPhone 7”
Wouldn’t it be easier and less intrusive with less risk issues to just heat the CPU to the appropriate temperature so it will lift off the ball grid array solder pads – or is it affixed in a different way ?
I wonder if just reviewing the CPU region again at appropriate temperature could be tried first, as it may be a simple matter of one or more of the ball pads going open or erratic with a ‘reflow’ by way of heating CPU with maybe a little pressure too as means to at first determine if it’s a simple solder issue ?
given the part density, it’s probably next to impossible to remove JUST the “CPU” (more like an entire SOC), not to mention that you’d be heating the surrounding components and PCB twice instead of just once.
This is probably a more cost effective way of doing it…it would be even more cost effective to just mill off the outer edge where the pads are and ignore the middle with all the hard silicon, which wears out the tool.
You essentially end up heating the whole board and risk damaging or dislodging other components, but it can be done.
Seeing the wierd technique with the solder mask jig on the cpu itself was interesting…
Absolute chicanery! At 5:21 you can clearly see the hand print of the tiny elf that did the actual repair on the display glass!
I also do not really understand this trend, but it seems to be quite common.
I first noticed it while browsing Ali Express and I saw CNC machines specifically designed for this purpose.
I wonder if anyone ever tried a 500W soldering iron on those chips with a tip that is the same size as the chip that has to removed. Such a soldering iron could also be CNC’d. and combined with pre-heating the board and thermal conductive paste between the top of the chip and the soldering iron it could weel be a much faster and easier way.
You will need some way to grab the chip, vacuum may work but could be problematic because it might interfere with heat transfer, but some clamp on the sides of the chip must be doable.
Congratulations, you published your WiFi password!
Clever but I doubt ever cost effective. Also, I expect a failed CPU is rarely at the root of most smartphone problems.