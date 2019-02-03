We missed this Blackhat talk back in August, but it’s so good we’re glad to find out about it now. [Christopher Domas] details his obsession with hidden processor instructions, and how he discovered an intentional backdoor in certain x86 processors. These processors have a secondary RISC core, and an undocumented procedure to run code on that core, bypassing the normal user/kernel separation mechanisms.
The result is that these specific processors have an intentional mechanism that allows any unprivileged user to jump directly to root level access. The most fascinating part of the talk is the methodical approach [Domas] took to discover the details of this undocumented feature. Once he had an idea of what he was looking for, he automated the process of checking every possible x86 instruction, looking for the one instruction that allowed running code on that extra core. The whole talk is entertaining and instructional, check it out after the break!
There’s a ton of research poking at the instruction level of complication processors. One of our favorites, also by [Domas], is sandsifter which searches for undocumented instructions.
3 thoughts on “Unlocking God Mode on x86 Processors”
The thing is will all this insight result in better code for the majority that use these processors? Or like zero-day exploits benefit only a few.
I suspect the publicity will make manufacturers less likely to pull stunts like this in the future.
What is with the clickbait title? This exploit only affects ancient VIA C3 CPUs which came out nearly 20 years ago and only some boards with a BIOS which mistakenly leaves it enabled. It is a VIA specific extension so it won’t work on anything else.
It is just a terrible implementation by VIA. They did document this but you needed to sign NDAs and be a big customer to get the documentation. They just referred to it as an “alternate instruction set” designed to be used for debugging and testing. Presumably it would have been used for something like SMM.
If you’re still running a VIA C3 then you need to consider upgrading as they were glacially slow even when brand new.