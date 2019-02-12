Our morning routine could be appended to something like “breakfast, stretching, sit on a medical examiner, shower, then commute.” If we are speaking seriously, we don’t always get to our morning stretches, but a quick medical exam could be on the morning agenda. We would wager that a portion of our readers are poised for that exam as they read this article. The examiner could come in the form of a toilet seat. This IoT throne is the next device you didn’t know you needed because it can take measurements to detect signs of heart failure every time you take a load off.
Tracking heart failure is not just one test, it is a buttload of tests. Continuous monitoring is difficult although tools exist for each test. It is unreasonable to expect all the at-risk people to sit at a blood pressure machine, inside a ballistocardiograph, with an oximeter on their fingers three times per day. Getting people to browse Hackaday on their phones after lunch is less of a struggle. When the robots overthrow us, this will definitely be held against us.
We are not sure if this particular hardware will be open-source, probably not, but there is a lesson here about putting sensors where people will use them. Despite the low rank on the glamorous scale, from a UX point of view, it is ingenious. How can we flush out our own projects to make them usable? After all, if you build a badass morning alarm, but it tries to kill you, it will need some work and if you make a gorgeous clock with the numbers all messed up…okay, we dig that particular one for different reasons.
Via IEEE Spectrum.
17 thoughts on “Toilet Seat Could Save Your Ass”
This is a great idea. Cerebrovascular accidents (CVA’s) are more common than most realize. I recall a mortician mentioning many obese especially get constipated and push and don’t exhale on effort when on the thrown which causes a CVA and that is where they are found. Typically, wrote off as something else. I’ve also been suspicious of scenarios where anticoagulants being used as a poison to cause a natural looking cause of death. I know when I was on the oxy’s I had a whole new appreciation for vag birthing…
The badass morning alarm link reminded me of this too (I didn’t realize she had brain tumor too… creepy):
Valsalva leads to Valhalla?
yeah, ok, I’ll see my own way out…
Integrating tech into our daily lives is the way to go — people can’t stomach a lot of effort and find it a strain to check things “just in case”. This article reminded me of the cancer detecting bras that have been prototyped by various people. https://www.bbc.com/news/world-latin-america-39802629
“The examiner could come in the form of a toilet seat. ”
I would hope so. Sitting on the other kind is uncomfortable.
anyone else pondering the thoughts of a failed flaming li-cell getting flushed into the sewer system?
I hope they’ve secured it well.
“Tracking heart failure is not just one test, it is a buttload of tests.”
Well done. slowclap.gif
That’s some Beth Mole level punnery: https://arstechnica.com/science/2019/01/some-of-us-may-produce-super-healing-poop-and-scientists-are-on-it/
Ha! I was going to say the exact same thing (Is it wrong to read a Beth Mole article just to find the puns?).
I should’ve realised that there’d be an overlap of Ars readers on here :-)
Every sentence in this video, with one exception, has a pun. I hope you enjoy.
https://hackaday.com/2017/09/04/tough-pi-ano-can-take-a-punch/
Ah, sorry Brian, I must have tuned out when that one was posted .
I didn’t see anyone chiming in the comments about the pun abuse but hats off to you, (I assume) well scripted :-)
Thank you.
Is it pooprietary?
..and does it have a strain gauge?
A global conspiricy by the gender warriors to turn all men into sitzpinkler’s
Is my Illuminati showing?
This so reminds me of the urinal in the movie “The Island.” Well put. Now if there is a “colo-guard (sp)” tester as well. This is some great ideas for good health