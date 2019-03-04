The Cat, The Aircraft, And The Tiny Computer

Sharing your life with a cat is a wonderful and fulfilling experience. Sharing your life with an awake, alert, and bored cat in the early hours when you are trying to sleep, is not. [Simon Aubury] has just this problem, as his cat [Snowy] is woken each morning by a jet passing over. In an attempt to identify the offending aircraft, he’s taken a Raspberry Pi and a software-defined radio, and attempted to isolate it by spotting its ADS-B beacon.
The SDR was the ubiquitous RTL chipset model, and it provided a continuous stream of aircraft data. To process this data he used an Apache Kafka stream processing server into which he also retrieved aircraft identifying data from an online service. Kafka’s SQL interface for interrogating multiple streams allowed him to untangle the mess of ADS-B returns and generate a meaningful feed of aircraft. This in turn was piped into an elasticsearch search engine database, upon which he built a Kibana visualisation.
The result was that any aircraft could be identified at a glance, and potential noise hotspots forecast. Whether all this heavy lifting was worth the end result is for you to decide, however it does provide an interesting introduction to the technologies and software involved. It is however possible to monitor ADS-B traffic considerably more simply.
Thanks [Oleg Anashkin] for the tip.
https://www.flightradar24.com/38.6,-43.62/4
Or click this link.
But where would the fun be in that? :)
It all sounds a lot more technological than when I had to do this as a job in the summer of 1987.
I had a summer job monitoring aircraft noise around Gatwick airport for the CAA. We basically sat in a field at a sutable distance from the airport while listening to the air traffic control radio and looking at the aircraft. By correlating aircraft type / airline to the radio conversation we were able to determine which aircraft each noise measurement corresponded to.
The strangest part of the job was a measurement of energy of some point. The measurement hardware would integrate the sound pressure (dB) measurement. So we had to press one button as the nise rose past 80% of the peak SPL and then again as the sound reduced below it. This was obviously a rather imprecise process, as there was no way to determine the peak value at the point of the first press.
We also did a few measurements at Heathrow, and it was our measurements that saw the last of the 707s banned from there. (Air Zimbabwe). Ironically I was, at the time, living directly under the Heathrow glide path, significantly closer to the end of the runway than the official monitoring points. The highest measurement I took all that summer was taken for fun, in my own back garden.
Nice hack.
but then, what do you do about the cat ?
Once you know the aircraft type and hence engine it is clearly trivial to generate the correct anti-noise to cancel the sound in the vivinity of the cat.
cats are night active animals, so which countermeasures does this guy plan? a 3.5cm anti aircraft cannon which wakes up the whole lane? i live on the flight path (wind depending) of vienna airport and i dont care at all – even more contrary i couldnt find sleep when there was the vulcanic ash shutdown of flights, because it was so silent…..
Why do you imagine there will be countermeasures against the aircraft? Clearly it’s only [Snowy] who has the trouble sleeping, perhaps [Simon] can find a way to encourage some kitty snores when the aircraft are overhead.
Cats are crepuscular, primarily active around dawn and dusk, rather than all night long.
This is a clever build but is unlikely to change the nature of a cat very much – Simon may find that his first assumption (that an un-jetted cat won’t wake up early and won’t decide it’s party/breakfast time) is invalid.