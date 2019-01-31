Vantablack is the darkest pigment ever created, capable of absorbing 99.96% of visible light. If you cover something in Vantablack, it turns into a black hole. No detail is presented, and physical objects become silhouettes. Objects covered in Vantablack are outside the human experience. The mammalian mind cannot comprehend a Vantablack object.
Vantablack is cool, but it’s also expensive. It’s also exclusively licensed by [Anish Kapoor]’s studio for artistic use. Understandably, artists have rebelled, and they’re making their own Vantablack-like pigments. Now, the World’s Blackest Black is on Kickstarter. You can get a 150 ml bottle of Black 3.0, something that’s almost black as Vantablack, for £10.
The pigment for Black 3.0 is called Black Magick, and yes, there was a version 2.0 The problem with the earlier version is that although the pigment was blacker than almost anything else, paint isn’t just pigment. You need binders. The new formulation uses a new acrylic polymer to hold the pigment, and ‘nano-mattifiers’ to make the paint none more matte.
What can you do with the blackest black paint you’ve ever seen? Well, taking pictures of an object covered in the blackest black is a tiny bit dumb. This is something that must be experienced in person. You could paint a car with it, which is something I really want to see. You could follow [Anish Kapoor] around in the shadows. Use it as a calibration target. Who knows what we’ll do with the almost-Vantablack when everyone has it.
7 thoughts on “This Is A Kickstarter For None More Black”
It seems most useful for those doing things with optics, like telescopes and such, to cut back on stray light from scattering in tubes and such. Or just screwing with someones brain by painting everyday stuff extremely black. (And from experience with black 2.0 the effect is eerie even in real life, like something that black just shouldn’t exist)
I’ve seen a car with a “black 2.0” (or similar) film wrap applied. You tend to spot something weird out of the corner of your eye that seems unnatural. When you look directly at it it is difficult to tell what kind of car it is (the headlight shape gave it away). I can’t imagine it’s remotely legal to have that kind of “paint job”, for road safety reasons. Strangely eye-catching for something that tries hard to be invisible.
On the contrary, I suspect this would be legal in lots of place just because law were not created with that in mind…
Finally a hobbyist-friendly laser power meter sensor coating :)
Apply it inside and outside at the ends of a heat pipe.
Black bodies are the most efficient absorbers and radiators of heat. Absorb concentrated solar on the outside, radiate the energy on the inside to a liquid whose vapor pressure is low enough for it to turn to a gas. Let the vapor carry the energy to the far end of the pipe and re-transfer the energy by condensing. Absorb the energy inside that end, and radiate it on the outside.
That should make one heck of a thermal collector.
Another excellent title art by Joe – this one really captures the subject.
To buy Black 2.0 you’re supposed to agree to not allow Anish Kapoor to get his hands on it.
Vantablack may be the only surface coating directly responsible for severe injury to a human. Well, combined with the injured human stupidly ignoring the warning signs. Anish Kapoor made “art” that was just a fairly deep pit in a floor, coated with Vantablack. It appeared as though it was just a black circle on the floor, so the aforementioned human decided that’s what it actually was and attempted to walk across it.