The $50 Ham: Getting Your Ticket Punched

Today we start a new series dedicated to amateur radio for cheapskates. Ham radio has a reputation as a “rich old guy” hobby, a reputation that it probably deserves to some degree. Pick up a glossy catalog from DX Engineering or cruise their website, and you’ll see that getting into the latest and greatest gear is not an exercise for the financially challenged. And thus the image persists of the recent retiree, long past the expense and time required to raise a family and suddenly with time on his hands, gleefully adding just one more piece of expensive gear to an already well-appointed ham shack to “chew the rag” with his “OMs”.
As I pointed out a few years back in “My Beef With Ham Radio”, I’m an inactive ham. My main reason for not practicing is that I’m not a fan of talking to strangers, but there’s a financial component to my reticence as well – it’s hard to spend a lot of money on gear when you don’t have a lot to talk about. I suspect that there are a lot of would-be hams out there who are turned off from the hobby by its perceived expense, and perhaps a few like me who are on the mic-shy side.
This series is aimed at dispelling the myth that one needs buckets of money to be a ham, and that jawboning is the only thing one does on the air. Each installment will feature a project that will move you further along your ham journey that can be completed for no more than $50 or so. Wherever possible, I’ll be building the project or testing the activity myself so I can pursue my own goal of actually using my license for a change.
(A shout-out to Robert for suggesting this series, and for graciously allowing me to run with his idea.)
Getting Your Ticket
The licensing of amateur radio stations in the United States goes all the way back to 1912. (I’m concentrating on US laws and customs regarding the amateur radio service simply because that’s where I live; please feel free to chip in on the comments section about differences in other countries.) Anyone who wants to operate on the bands reserved for the amateur radio service has to be licensed by the Federal Communication Commission. Unlicensed individuals are free – and encouraged – to listen in on the bands, but if you don’t have a license, you can’t transmit. And trust me, the local hams, with know-how, equipment, and all the time in the world, will find you, resulting in an unpleasant encounter with the FCC.
There’s really no reason not to get a license anyway. This will be among the cheapest parts of a ham’s journey, and perhaps even free. To earn a license you’ll need to pass a written exam, but before taking the plunge you’ll need to know a little about the classes of amateur radio licenses, and the privileges they bestow.
The current entry-level license class in the US is called Technician class; the old Novice class was eliminated in 2000, along with the Morse code requirement for all classes. Technicians have privileges to operate mainly on the upper frequencies, primarily on the 2-meter (144 MHz) and 70-cm (420 MHz) bands in phone mode, which means voice transmissions. Technicians also have access to small slices of the 10-meter band using data modes, and small sections of 15-, 40-, and 80-meters if they learn Morse or use a computer to send and receive it. This limits the Technician to mainly local communications, but there’s plenty to do and loads to learn on these bands.
Practice, Practice, Practice
Even with all the limitations, a Technician license still offers access to a lot of spectrum and serves as the gateway to the next two classes, General and Extra. Everyone has to start with a Technician license, which requires passing a 35-question multiple choice examination. The exam is standardized with questions selected from a fixed pool, with topics ranging from knowing FCC Part 97 rules to basic electronics and RF theory. The exam is pretty easy, especially for anyone with a background in electronics. In fact, many complete newbies come to exam sessions after having run through enough online practice tests to see every possible pool question and pass the exam without understanding a thing about radios or electronics. There are lively debates over whether that’s a good thing or not – personally, I’m not a fan of it – but it is what it is; the Technician exam is dead easy.
Your investment in a Technician license will be minimal, and mostly consists of the time it takes to study. Online practice tests – I recommend the tests on QRZ.com – are free to take as many times as you need to. Some ham clubs offer local classes aimed at helping you to prepare, and those generally charge only a nominal fee. There are even one-day intensive “ham cram” sessions where you’re guided through all the material and take the exam at the end of the day.
Exam sessions are run by Volunteer Exam Coordinators (VECs), hams who have special training in administering and grading exams. They too charge only a nominal fee – I think I paid $15 – and may even waive the fee under certain circumstances. There are also occasional special events like the annual Field Day, where hams set up tents and booths in public places as an outreach to the public, where exams are often administered for free.
Honestly, getting your Technician license is about as low impact as the amateur radio hobby gets. Once you can consistently pass practice tests online, the actual exam is a breeze. Exams are graded on the spot so you’ll know instantly how you did, and you can even take the next exam for no extra charge if you’re ready. Give it a shot even if you haven’t studied – I nearly passed my Extra exam going in cold after I aced my General.
Next Time
In the next installment I’ll start discussing what the newly minted Technician can do with his or her license. It may seem like a pipe dream to get on the air for less than $50, but it’s surprising what’s available these days, and you’ll find that fifty dollars can go a long way toward making your first contact.
16 thoughts on “The $50 Ham: Getting Your Ticket Punched”
As someone who recently passed both the Technician and General exam, I am looking forward to this series.
Those interested in getting licensed may be interested in a presentation on first radio station for a freshly-minted Technician. It will be/was (depending on when you read the comment) given on Friday 2019-03-08 at 19:00EST/00:00Z(+1), and will be streamed live. I’m sure the presenter will take questions from the remote viewers. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_4OrBd1TJls
Just starting out, perhaps unsure how deeply you want to get into the hobby and certainly if you aren’t excited about talking to strangers it is understandable that you are going to want nay require an inexpensive radio.
Do be careful though. Make sure you get a good radio. If your signal is too weak or distorted people won’t want to talk to you. You will get frustrated. With this being your first/only experience in the hobby you might very well just give up.
Used radios might be one way to get a good one for less money but it is difficult to find a good deal that way. Hams seem to treasure old equipment, not just classic or antique old. It seems almost like every radio to come off the factory line is sacred or something. The prices just don’t drop like other electronics. If you try to meet a tight budget by going for older gear it’s easy to end up going with something so beat up that it will not perform well. I’m not saying you can’t get a good deal on something used. Just be careful about it.
Then there is the Chinese imports. The “big” name in those is Baofeng. The problem with those is that many have been tested and a significant portion of those tested transmit dirty signals. You hear the person you are talking to just fine. That person hears you just fine too. It’s easy to think that everything is ok. But at the same time the radio is putting out interference on other frequencies. That can get you in trouble!
Just make sure if you go the cheap import route you get a low pass filter for it. Otherwise you could end up interfering with police, ambulance, firefighter or military frequencies. Imagine interfering with an ambulance. Besides getting yourself in trouble it could cost someone their life!
The strategy I used to pass the written tests may be helpful. The testing is multiple choice and not as you remember it from school. First, the test questions are drawn from a pool of questions, which is freely downloadable. That’s right, every question you might be asked, is available to you, legally. As are the answers. Yup, the answers you will be given to choose from are also available to study. HOWEVER – the answers will be scrambled in the test. So remember the answer, not its letter.
I studied by downloading the question pool and answering each and every question. This takes several hours. I worked an hour a night, but do what is easiest for you. Once you have answered all the questions, grade them. You will have gotten some (hopefully small) number of them wrong.
Here’s the key – edit the question pool to remove the questions you got right (no need to study those). Now, understand why you got the remaining questions wrong, and re-take the test, using only those questions. You will get most of them correct the second time.
Now, before you forget any of the answers, take the test for real (this involves timing your study sessions so that they finish right before the test session). You should pass easily (remember that the answers will be listed in a different order than in the dowloaded question pool, but they will be the same answers) — I did, back when I had to take General,Advanced and Extra written tests. The best part about this study scheme, is that you don’t need to buy any books, all you need is the current question pool, and that’s freely downloadable.
There’s at least a dozen online resources that offer practice tests and memorization aids.
Download the question pools here:
http://www.arrl.org/question-pools
I do hope you will be talking about homebrew equipment!
A Bittx might be a great way to start. Depending on one’s level of technical expertise you can find the directions online, collect your own parts and build one from scratch. Or you can get a kit to solder together. Or there are kits where the PCB is already soldered together. Those can be had for less than $50!
Another option is the Minima. Being Arduino based it might hold a bit more potential for HaD readers. I’m not as familiar with what is/is not available for the Minima so far as kit options go.
Of course these are QRP (low power) radios. That means you are probably going to have to wait for ideal atmospheric conditions to make contacts. Also you aren’t going to punch through if there is a lot of interference. That’s not necessarily a bad thing. Many hams prefer QRP for the challenge! It’s just important to manage one’s expectations though. If you expect to be able to just pic up your mic whenever you feel like and get someone to talk to QRP might not be for you and trying to start out that way could discourage you from continuing the hobby. If your interest is more in the technical side though and you want to be able to tinker that’s where the most potential is.
Thank you for this article!
Hard to believe I’ve had my own ticket for more than 10 years now. I got mine thanks to the local ham club running a class, and now I’m the president of that same club! (Which only shows that I’m an idiot, I guess)
Like you I’m a bit mic shy, and so never really got into long distance voice communications. I found myself instead drawn to digital modes such a WSPR and PSK. I do talk on the local repeaters from time to time, which for some reason I find easier to do than talking to strangers on the other side of the world, probably because most of the folks I talk to are people I already know.
I have a slightly different take on the apparent ease of the Technician class license exam: I feel it’s intentionally easy so that it can be an entry into the hobby for anyone and everyone. The exam is just the key that opens the door to the hobby. All the real learning starts after one is licensed, in my opinion.
Have you heard the language and topic of conversation on 2 meters and on local ham clubs on Sunday mornings? Back in the day, talking politics and swearing on air and using just barely suppressed anti-immigrant, anti-Democrat, anti-LeftCoasters or anti-EastCoasters retoric was really frowned upon. Now it’s just accepted talk. I can swear like a longshoreman, I am a Democrat,science believing (your hobby, btw, is based science) liberal that remembers back when all that was put aside when you were on the radio. No more. Too bad. Your hobby has enough going against it’s growth without turning off people to it’s purpose.
For most of HaD readers the exams should be a breeze. The part you will will spend most time studying are the regulations, but they are not that difficult to learn. The technical parts of the exams should be fairly easy for anyone who knows a bit about analog electronics. I spent less than a week on going through all the questions in the pools. My initial goal was to get General (Technician exam is so trivial that it wasn’t even worth the time it takes to get to the exam site), but after getting a passing score on an example test for Extra license without even looking at the questions before, I decided to take a look at them. In the end I went from zero to Extra hero in less than two hours, without sweating even a little bit.
Right. You don’t have to start with a Technician license. You have to start with the Technician exam element. But if you pass it, you can take the General element, and if you pass that, you can take the Extra element, without so much as leaving the room. One fee, one session, if you have the knowledge your very first license can be Extra-class.
Re fees: If you can find a non-ARRL-associated club in your area, they may organize exam sessions fro free. I took 3 exams, and it did not cost me a single penny.
I don’t suppose Jenny can do a similar summary for U residents?
Like!
As Technician Class, I can now use the 10 Meter xcvr I bought 25 years ago?
I missed that memo…
That mate in the first picture has some fucking serious mancave. Holy moly.