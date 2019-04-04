Just like how vinyl records are seeing a resurgence in an era of digital streaming music, we’re also seeing a lot of people interested in another technology that is as obsolete as it is perfected. The large format camera is back as a kit, it makes huge images, and there’s an Open Source version if you want to print your own.
The Standard 4×5 is a project to build an affordable, lightweight, 3D printed large format camera. It was a Kickstarter project last year, and after a lot of work the project has now been improved with better rails, better bellows, and a lot of refinements.
As an Open Source project, this camera has all the models available, dimensioned drawings for all the metal parts, and a lot of patience required to make your own bellows. With this, you can screw a lens on take a picture, just make sure you get the focus right with some ground glass beforehand.
As for why anyone would want a large format camera, there are a few things that big cameras with tiny apertures can do that nothing else can. Here’s the pinhole solution for the Standard 4×5 with a laser drilled hole, and with this camera you’re getting an f-stop between f/240 and f/520.
5 thoughts on “Print Your Own Large Format Camera”
For those of you looking for the Open Source version, here’s the link: http://manual.standardcameras.com/0_a/
Thanks!
If anyone finds the open source files, please post the link, for the love of god i could not find it
Cool project.
I found a way to make better homemade pinholes than the traditional pin-only method, by lapping them after they are made.
Seems like the cost of sheet film and the chemistry to develop, print, or try to scan those monster size film negs would cost WAY more than the camera. Especially as the vendors who used to compete against one another in the consumables area have left the market. It’s very noble though, and shoes a great understanding of the mechanics/optics involved.