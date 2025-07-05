Track Your GitHub Activity With This E-Ink Display

If you’re a regular GitHub user you’ll be familiar with the website’s graphical calendar display of activity as a grid. For some of you it will show a hive of activity, while for others it will be a bit spotty. If you’re proud of your graph though, you’ll want to show it off to the world, and that’s where [HarryHighPants]’ Git Contributions E-Ink Display comes in. It’s a small desktop appliance with a persistent display, that shows the current version of your GitHub graph.
At its heart is an all-in-one board with the display and an ESP32 on the back, with a small Li-Po cell. It’s all put in a smart 3D printed case. The software is the real trick, with a handy web interface from which you can configure your GitHub details.
It’s a simple enough project, but it joins a growing collection which use an ESP32 as a static information display. The chip is capable of more though, as shown by this much more configurable device.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)