Potentiometers, or variable resistors, are a standard component that we take for granted. If it says “10k log” on a volume pot, than we fit and forget. But if like [Ben Holmes] you are modelling electronic music circuitry, some greater knowledge is required. To that end he’s created a rig for characterising a potentiometer to produce a look-up table of its values.
It’s a simple enough set-up in which a voltage controlled current source feeds the pot while an Arduino with a motor controller turns it through a stepper motor, and takes a voltage reading from its wiper via an analogue pin. Probably most readers could assemble it in a fairly short time. Where it becomes interesting though is in what it reveals about potentiometer construction.
Audio potentiometers are usually logarithmic. Which is to say that the rate of change of resistance is logarithmic over the length of the track, in an effort to mimic the logarithmic volume response of the human ear in for example a volume control. If you are taught about logarithmic pots the chances are you’re shown a nice smooth logarithmic curve, but as he finds out in the video below that isn’t the case. Instead they appear as a set of linear sections that approximate to a logarithmic curve, something that is probably easier to manufacture. It’s certainly useful to know that for [Ben]’s simulation work, but for the rest of us it’s a fascinating insight into potentiometer manufacture, and shows that we should never quite take everything for granted.
3 thoughts on “Characterising A Potentiometer With A Stepper Motor”
Very interesting. I didn’t know they were still made this way, since most current manufacture methods should allow for a smooth curve. I remember (and still have a few around, for that matter) the old wirewound audio taper pots with several wire sizes and variable spacing on the turns to approximate the taper.
The reason is that that while you can make an “ideal” taper to the track, variances through tolerances put it out of whack very quickly.
The potentiometer’s wiper is a point contact – not ideal. The wiper goes around in a circle, so you’d have to match the taper exactly to that so the wiper moves along the track in a symmetric fashion to avoid errors due to the fact that the resistance to the wiper depends on where exactly you press it – if it’s closer to the edge, current is pinched off from that side and the contact resistance is higher. Further problems come from the fact that you can have more than one wiper to the track, so when one bounces the other is still in contact. If the track tapers narrower, the sidemost wipers will fall off of the track.
So, another option is to make the track slope instead of taper, but that’s very difficult because a logarithmic pot needs to grow in thickness… logarithmically. Suppose you’re trying to do 2^n and at first the track is .1 mm thick. Five octaves higher it’s 3.2 mm thick and the wiper can’t follow such a slope, except on the flat backside. This is actually a problem for the tapering width track as well – the track quickly grows out of bounds or becomes too narrow and frail for the wiper.
But then how are you going to mount the track onto a substrate when it’s so much thinner at one end? It gets fiddly and expensive to manufacture really quickly, and when it wears out through use the track is going to get thinner at one end proportionally faster than at the other – so the logarithmic curve will go out of calibration very quickly.
All that is avoided if you make the track circular and even in thickness and width – less mounting and centering issues, wears more evenly – and then simply vary the resistivity of the material as you go around. That way the track can be made with traditional photolitography methods onto a piece of flat resin and no machining is required.
funily enough t=just today I was trying use an audio pot for something that realy needed a linear pot. It works but the scale isnt the nicest…