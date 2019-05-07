How Art Became Science In Machining

Machining is one of those fascinating fields that bridges the pre-scientific and scientific eras. As such, it has gone from a discipline full of home-spun acquired wisdom and crusty old superstitions to one of rigorously analyzed physics and crusty old superstitions.
The earliest machinists figured out most of what you need to know just by jamming a tool bit into spinning stock and seeing what happens. Change a few things, and see what happens next. There is a kind of informal experimentation taking place here. People are gradually controlling for variables and getting better at the craft as they learn what seems to affect what. However, the difference between fumbling around and actually knowing something is controlling for one’s own biases in a reproducible and falsifiable way. It’s the only way to know for sure what is true, and we call this “science”. It also means being willing to let go of ideas you had because the double-blinded evidence clearly says they are wrong.
That last part is where human nature lets us down the most. We really want to believe things that confirm our preconceived notions about the world, justify our emotions, or make us feel better. The funny thing about science, though, is that it doesn’t care whether you believe in it or not. So go get your kids vaccinated, and up your machining game with scientific precision. Let’s take a look.
Ditch Your Gut and Trust the Science
In the cutting edge world of modern machining, we must trust the science. We’re optimizing for the long tail of efficiency now, and gut feel doesn’t cut it anymore. On high end CNC equipment, spindle traversal speeds are in the neighborhood of 25 inches per second (about 64 cm per second). A wise machinist once said, “At those speeds, the E-Stop button is entirely decorative”. More importantly, at these speeds, physics really really matter. Crashing a spindle at full rapids on an $80,000 machine is not something your boss lets you forget.
Proper chip formation is now something we understand at a very basic level, thanks to modern tools like finite element analysis. We can perform simulations of the physics that are happening at the tool/material interface, and perform experiments to determine the optimal tool angles, cutting fluids, and so forth. When you’re trying to remove material as efficiently as possible, while minimizing tool wear and maximizing surface finish quality, this level of understanding becomes necessary.
The Physics of Better Surface Finishes
For example, machinists have long known that 8-15° is the ideal back rake for a cutting edge when machining steel. On the lathe, this manifests as the angle at which the top surface of your tool bit is ground to fall away from the cutting edge.
Through modern physics and simulation of the machining process, however, we now also know that, if the angle and speed are just right, the steel chip can actually enter a plastic flow state as it encounters this back rake surface. This optimizes the speed at which that steel gets out of the way, increases material removal efficiency, and prevents buildup on the cutting edge (which compromises surface finish).
We’re going to be talking more about how we know what we know in machining, so watch this space. Until then, find the oldest machinist in the room and ask them what they know, because it’s a lot more interesting than reading research papers, and gets you 80% of the way to the same place (but keep your rapids at 20% for now).
7 thoughts on “How Art Became Science In Machining”
Let the chips fall where they may..
If the metal never experienced plastic flow, there would be no permanent change in its shape. The fact that chips exist is hardly a result of modern physics and simulation.
Hmm, so those finite element analysis approaches not factoring in the buffering effects of pressurised water/oil emulsions at various temperatures as well as those of both metal temperatures and hardness stats regarding subsequent effect on dampening vibrations during the cuts – what are they playing at ;-)
IOW. A useful start but, misses a couple of secondary effects of benefit to smoothing the cut reducing tool wear…
There is a huge problem with sticking to just the science that we are experiencing today. There aren’t many legitimately skilled machinists out there. There aren’t many problem solvers in the field any more. They all just want to do the math , and as a recent article I read pointed out, its why we couldn’t rebuild the Apollo era spacecraft if we wanted to. 50+ year old tech and we can’t make it today because people can’t get there nose out a book and get their hands on a tool.
We need BOTH practical skills/experience and a thorough technical understanding of underlying principles. One without the other only serves to limit our capabilities and achievements. I will say though that distilling our inability to rebuild Apollo era spacecraft down just to modern engineers being overly bookish is pretty short sighted, completely ignoring the drastically different political and economic climate of now vs then. But of course it is so much more fun to unfairly generalize to the detriment of the next generation of engineers and scientists, tell them how professionals back in the day would walk to the lab in waist deep snow uphill both ways, and tell them to get off our lawns …
I get a bit frustrated with the “we can’t rebuild the Apollo” or “we can’t replace the turret on the USS Iowa” because those seem to be situations where the problem is a poor return on the investment, when newer materials and technologies can achieve the same goal. It’s like “we can’t build horse-drawn carriages the same as they used to” because we don’t have wrought iron so we use spring steel instead, because it’s fundamentally better than wrought iron in most ways. I have a machine shop and use WWII-era lathes right beside my CNC mill, and there are plenty of other younger people doing the same thing. You can do amazing stuff on an old Monarch 10EE, but you can do the same thing in 1/50 the time on a modern CNC lathe, and every piece that comes off it will be the same within your ability to measure it. But if you don’t spend a lot of time with your nose in a book first, you’re going to wreck your fancy CNC lathe. The learning curve is higher now, but experience is still vital. It’s merely different experience. When I work on the old lathe I know from how the cut sounds whether the feed is right. On a CNC, there isn’t time to set the feed by the sound: it’s already done with the cut by the time I know if the feed is okay. So I look up the feed in, you guessed it, a book, based on the material, the surface speed, and the tool type.
It’s fine to be nostalgic. I write with a fountain pen. But don’t mistake nostalgia for loss.
We have some very experienced and knowledgeable machinists at the Milwaukee Makerspace. They are constantly maintaining and upgrading the machines at the space. I love to watch them work and to pick their brains about how to do things. Every time I need to do something I haven’t done before, they explain it, demo it, and then I practice it. It’s a great way to learn to do things. Oh, and the specialized tools they have for absolutely everything is just amazing.