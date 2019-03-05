Better Living Through Science: Why Your Kids Probably Aren’t Getting Measles

Oddly, there’s been a few recent outbreaks of measles. It struck me how when I was a kid, a few hundred kids getting measles wouldn’t have been news at all. However, even a handful makes the news now, since in 2000 the Center for Disease Control declared measles eradicated in the United States.
So how can an eradicated disease come back? How did we eradicate it to start with? The answers tell a pretty interesting tale of science applying to everyday life.
Historically
The first written account of measles appears to be from a 9th century Persian doctor. It would be 1757 before a Scottish physician showed it is caused by infection. By 1912, the United States started tracking the disease as an average of 6,000 people a year were dying from it in the US. It was particularly deadly to communities that had no exposure. In 1529, a measles outbreak killed two thirds of the population of Cuba. Later, it wiped out half the population of Honduras and also ravaged the Incans. In the 1800s, Measles wiped out major portions of Hawaii and Fiji.
Of course, that was before there was a vaccine. Before the 1963 introduction of the vaccine, virtually all children got measles — up to 4 million cases of it occurred each year in the US. Thanks to better medical care than was available in 1912, roughly 500 people a year would die, but nearly 50,000 a year would be hospitalized and around 1,000 would suffer from brain swelling as a side effect.
If you are below a certain age, you’ve probably never had measles or even seen a case of it. It is highly contagious and about 10 days after you are exposed, you’ll break out. High fever, cough, runny nose, and inflamed eyes are all symptoms. You’ll also likely get white spots in your mouth. But the trademark symptom is red spots on your face that spread to the rest of your body. The whole thing should be done in 10 days or less.
The virus is airborne and if you are not immune, you have a 90% chance of contracting it if someone in your living space has it. One infected person can infect 10-12 people on average. Compare that to the flu where the infection rate is 1-2 people. However, typically, if you have it once, you are immune from future exposure, although exposure elevates your risk of death from other causes for a few years.
Vaccine
In 1954 there was a measles outbreak in Boston. John Enders and Thomas Peebles collected blood from infected students and were able to isolate the virus in 11-year-old David Edmonston’s blood. By 1963 they had an effective vaccine. In 1968 the vaccine was improved by Maurice Hilleman and that vaccine is the same one you get today, usually with vaccines for mumps and rubella.
Enders was also instrumental in the creation of the polio vaccine. Even though polio got more press, it was less virulent and had fewer fatalities. Of course, polio often had more long-term effects on surviving patients. Still, Ender noted later in life that he found the work he did to end measles more significant than his Nobel-winning work on polio.
The actual vaccine works best with two doses. If you take only one, it is 93% effective. With two doses, your chance of avoiding infection is 97%. The vaccine actually contains live virus, although they’ve been “attenuated” to use the medical parlance. The live virus is placed in another host such as animal tissue or even a live animal. Many of the microbes will not be able to infect the host and die, but some will possess a mutation that allows it to thrive. This mutation will spread, but the mutated virus won’t be as adept at infecting a human host. That’s the virus that winds up in the vaccine.
Dueling Vaccines
As successful as the measles vaccine is today, it didn’t start off that great. In 1963, there were two vaccines based on the isolated virus from Edmonston. One used an attenuated virus, but perhaps it wasn’t attenuated quite enough. Almost half of the children who received it would get a fever and some measles symptoms, so they started administering it with a measles immune globulin to further reduce its strength. This helped, but it was still less than ideal.
The other vaccine — based on the same virus — used dead organisms and was therefore not causing symptoms. However, it required three shots each a month apart and didn’t offer long-term protection against the disease. Worse still, a few years after inoculation, some children developed a measles-like illness.
Enders made the virus available to other researchers to encourage improvements in attenuation and this led to other vaccines based on other strains or improved attenuation of the original strain. By 1968, a safe and effective vaccine was available. While it is possible to have minor side effects, they are typically mild and short-lived.
People were optimistic. In 1967 it was thought that the disease would be eradicated from the United States in a matter of months. This didn’t pan out. You can’t get everyone to take a vaccine and sometimes the vaccine simply doesn’t work.
War on Measles
In 1978, the CDC set a goal to eliminate measles in the US by 1982. While they didn’t make that goal, they did reduce cases significantly. In 1989, a new outbreak led to the recommendation for a second dose of vaccine. By 2000, there had been 12 months with no continuous disease transmission, so the war was declared over. However, since there are unvaccinated people and some of them travel overseas, occasional outbreaks do occur.
Realistically, not everyone will get vaccinated. Some people can’t for medical reasons or are too young. Other people simply won’t for reasons like religious belief, fear, or just laziness. However, if enough of your neighbors are vaccinated or otherwise immune, it confers what is known as herd immunity. If about 90 to 95% of people are immune to measles, it will stop the spread of the disease and your chance of getting it will be near zero if you are not directly exposed to it. Less virulent diseases like polio require even fewer members of the herd to be immune. However, diseases you can contract from something other than another person (for example, tetanus) aren’t subject to the herd immunity rule.
Measles Today
Two recent US outbreaks had 225 and 50 victims — a far cry from the early days. In both cases, people without immunization went to a foreign country and returned home to infect other non-immunized people.
There are still 20 million cases a year of this disease, mostly in the developing world. If you think it is just a harmless childhood rite of passage, think again. In 2014, there were 73,000 deaths — better than the 2.6 million who died in 1980. However, a decrease in immunization rates has seen numbers trending up in recent years.
It is interesting, though, that a disease that used to strike millions now makes the news when a few hundred people get it. There has been controversy, of course, around side effects and also surrounding ethical concerns about some vaccines (including measles) have been tested. That’s a bigger topic. But the number of lives saved by the measles vaccine over the last 50 some odd years is staggering — perhaps as high as 100 million.
17 thoughts on “Better Living Through Science: Why Your Kids Probably Aren’t Getting Measles”
I troll friends preparing to have kids by asking if they’re going to vaccinate. But seriously, anti-vax is a steaming pile of anti-science bullshit, and I applaud the kids recently in the news for escaping their parents’ ignorance and getting the shots on their own.
What I don’t get is why there aren’t more vaccinations delivered orally like polio. I’m not afraid of needles—I used to donate blood regularly, I get blood work done annually—but, I don’t like getting shots for some reason. Every year I keep putting off getting flu shots for this reason. The same with shingles. With all modern technology advancements can’t we develop vaccinations that don’t require puncturing skin and flesh with a sharp metal object? (c:
The stomach is a harsh environment. Potentially the measles vaccine can’t handle the stomach acid. Similarly, insulin is injected because it gets destroyed in the stomach.
Vaccines target the location where the pathogens live and multiply. With polio, it’s the intestines, so an oral vaccine works. With MMR, it works best with a slower release, such as in fatty tissue. Oral vaccines are more risky, because they have attenuated, but not dead, viruses. Injections are safer. Perhaps we can get closer to the hyperspray, a la Star Trek, rather than crude needles, but the options for getting a vaccine into your body are always gonna be the same.
They have had “Hyposprays” for years, but they have problems that mean needles are still the go to standard.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jet_injector
BTW, there is a “new” shingles vaccine out now, it is much more effect than the previous one of 3 years ago.
I’ll take my shots, but some DO hurt! A flu shot will leave the injection site sore for several days afterward.
“A flu shot will leave the injection site sore for several days afterward.”
You’re not really selling it there, mate. (c:
Good to hear about the shingles vaccine. I will get it one of these days because I’ve heard from several people that getting the actual shingles is no fun at all. I just need to get over my childhood traumas about getting shots. (c;
Know what’s worse than a sore arm for a few days? THE FLU!
Oh please!
The flu shot? Hurt?
It’s sore as in “if I purposely flex this arm muscle this way to make myself feel the injection site it’s not entirely un-noticeable to me”. It’s not sore as in seriously affecting one’s ability to use the arm or even one’s ability to just enjoy the day.
What a crappy excuse to make yourself a petri dish that incubates and distributes a virus that really does ruin one’s week or two!
Okay, people will categorize anti-vaxxers and climate deniers in the same “sub-human” category.
It is so much easier to go ad hominum or state “it is settled science”
and totally ignore the claims made against those people. Instead of addressing their concerns.
And the more “they” try to sweep those concerns under the rug, the longer and stronger the concerns become.
It is too bad that civil discourse has broken down in the 21st Century, as many of the great advances of the previous century are being lost in the we v. them bickering.
Their concerns are addressed. Every claim they make against vaccines is addressed. But they don’t want to listen.
Vaccines contain adjuvants which may over-stimulate the immune system; vaccine injections bypass the normal immune system 1st reponse of gut and airway; vaccienes may be made from immortal (cancer) cell lines which could be harmful it not fully deactivated; SV40 knowingly left in the polio vaccine; vaccine liability protection laws preventing recovery of damages via civil suit
AND THE FAVORITE EXCUSE OF THE LEFT…
“MY BODY MY CHOICE!”
In some ways, I agree – mocking or immediately dismissing someones beliefs/preconceptions only strengthens their beliefs pushing them further to “that side”. In some ways I think this is why there is still a small but significant antivax community, simply saying “yeah but you’re wrong and you want to kill babies!” isn’t really going to bring people on your side, and I think many know this but prefer to be seen as being right, rather than actually try to improve the situation.
Some of course, cannot be dissuaded, but those are who cautious and on the fence (despite the weight of evidence of safety, efficacy and huge cost/benefit ratio) will just see one side mocking those who are worried for their children – whilst you may be angry about it, outrage doesn’t help matters.
Have you ever actually engaged a real devout anti-vaxxer? In my real word experience they are not rational, and thus you can not have a rational conversation. You can give them all the science, all the data, all the facts and truths, and they’ll come back and say “Well yeah, but my 2nd cousin had a kid that had a bad reaction, and a movie star said that they cause [SIDS, allergies, ADHD, mongoloidism … ] so NO ONE should get them!!! Besides it’s just a big pharma conspiracy!!!” *sigh* I’m spending my time and energy on electing people to government who believe in science, facts, and evidence.
It’s no different than debating flat-earthers. There’s no amount of facts or reasoning that will convince them it’s not a big conspiracy.
simple here in south africa it was law that a child had to be vaccinated against polio