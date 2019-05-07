OK, so this isn’t really a rocket. In the strictest definition, rockets are vehicles or projectiles that propel themselves through jettisoning mass, usually through the combustion of fuel. But with electric motors getting stronger and stronger, folks are building craft that look a lot more like rockets than airplanes. [Tom Stanton] is one such person (Youtube link, embedded below).
We’ve seen “electric rocket” builds before, but where others have used lithium batteries, [Tom] has used supercapacitors instead. Six supercaps are installed in a 3D printed mount, and supply power to a 500 W brushless outrunner motor which gives the rocket the thrust to climb into the sky.
In testing, [Tom] estimates the rocket was able to reach an altitude of approximately 60 m, or 200 ft. That’s not particularly astounding, but it does prove that supercaps can run a high current load in a real world situation. Additionally, their fast recharge rate allows [Tom] to make a repeat flights in just about the time it takes to repack the parachute. Video after the break.
3 thoughts on “Supercapacitors Propel Rocket To The Skies”
That’s really cool. Looks like the only real “design flaw” is that you’ll be replacing the prop a lot.
If it looks like a rocket but requires air to work, it’s a missile.
I’ve wondered about using capacitors in an EV, to sit between the battery pack and the motor. Want rapid acceleration? Charge up the capacitors first, then dump them. Want to prevent wear and tear on the battery pack? Have the regenerative braking dump into the capacitors first, then use it to sort of even out the charge going back into the battery pack.
That rocket is a pretty interesting use of capacitors, though. I always think of them of dumping their current almost instantaneously (like the classic videos of someone bridging two sides with a metal screwdriver).