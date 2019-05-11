You’ve seen a landline phone converted into a Bluetooth headset. There’s nothing new there. It’s great for confusing kids when asking them to dial a rotary phone, but that’s about it. It’s the same phone, built by Ma Bell for fifty years, converted with a little Bluetooth breakout board.
You’ve never seen a landline conversion like this. This is [Alessandro]’s Bluetooth-converted Beocom 600, complete with a drop-in replacement circuit board that turns this beautiful Bang & Olufsen design into a useful device for the smartphone era.
This phone was designed as Bang & Olufsen’s entry into phone design, and we’re shocked, simply shocked, that Apple hasn’t tried to lift this design yet. Unfortunately, it’s designed for landlines, making it horrifically inconvenient to take to Starbucks. That’s where the Bluetooth comes in, and [Alessandro]’s custom board that is meant to replace the guts of this vintage phone. Honestly, with Bluetooth modules it’s probably easier to deal with that instead of a telephone line.
Right now, the work is concentrated on the user interface, which means taking apart and mapping the pinout of the buttons. This keypad is plastic over rubber domes contacting a polyester sheet with contacts, feeding out to a ribbon cable. It’s fantastic work and finally some of the best design out there will be brought into the modern era.
4 thoughts on “Bluetoothing Beautiful Phones”
Sorry, am I missing something? I only see some talk about how this /might/ be hacked, and some tracing out of the keyboard flex. No bluetooth, no PCB, no hacking done.
Metrosexual hipster phone? Blah! I’ll stick to my candlestick radio phone. Always makes ’em spill their lattes!
Young designers – please look at this thing. I do not have an artistic bone in my body, but it takes no special talent to see that something is both aesthetically pleasing and functional. I would be willing to do severe and cruel things to my UX “designers” macbooks and ipads until they learn their art. Would probably go to jail for it, but would also be willing to force them to use nothing but Windoze 8 and Gnome 3 until they learned to do art.
Bluetifull phone?