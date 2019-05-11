Making a GPS clock is a relatively straightforward process on the face of it. Buy a GPS module for a few dollars, hook it up to a microcontroller board of your choice, pick the appropriate library and write a bit of code, et voila! A clock with time-wonk bragging rights!
Of course, your GPS clock will always tell the right time, but it won’t be really right. Your microcontroller will introduce all sorts of timing errors and jitter, so at best it’ll only be nearly right. [Rick MacDonald] has been striving to quantify and minimise these errors in his OpenPPS project, which aims to be as accurate a GPS time and frequency reference as possible.
In a very comprehensive multi-page write-up, he details his progression, through the GPS modules he used, his experience with timing jitter when he used an ESP32 alone to process their output, and then his experiments with an FPGA and then temperature-compensated oscillators. It moves from being a mere description of a GPS clock into a fascinating run-down of both GPS timing itself and the development pitfalls he encountered along the way. At the end of it all he has a GPS clock in a smart 3D-printed enclosure which he admits as yet doesn’t do anything more than tell the time, but as he points out it’s a clock with minimised jitter, delay, and drift, and it remains an ongoing project that will evolve into a full-blown time and frequency standard.
If your taste in GPS clocks is far more simple, there are plenty of projects showing how a more basic one can be produced.
4 thoughts on “What’s More Accurate than a GPS Clock? The OpenPPS GPS Clock”
OpenPPC? It’s OpenPPS (Pulse Per Second) – Come on HAD, you can do better. At least look at the stuff that’s linked before writing the article and pressing “submit”
they had pay per click on the brain
There are timing systems *far* in excess of GPS timing that do not involve the inherent risks of an RF-based signal. CERN open sourced https://white-rabbit.web.cern.ch/ a while back and there are several integrators that are bringing this to market.
Strange. Somebody try to invent wheel. HAMs are using GPSDO OCXO for years. Use MCU (tiny13,25 etc) to reprogram uBlox GPS PPS output to 2.5 MHz. Add 74HC393 counters (1 IC package) and one XOR (74HC86). VCO filter and GO! No ESPs and FPGAs involved. One evening project. Or use another alternative.