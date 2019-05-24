The keyboard is a superior means of input, but to date no one has really figured out how to make a keyboard for small, handheld electronics. You could use tact switches, but that’s annoying, or you could use a touch screen. The best option we’ve seen is actually a Blackberry keyboard, and [arturo182] has the best example yet. It’s a small handheld device with a screen, keyboard, and WiFi that’s ready to do anything imaginable. Think of it as an Open Source Fauxberry. In any case, we want it.
This project is actually a breakout board of sorts for the Adafruit Feather system, and therefore has support for WiFi, cellular, or pretty much any other networking of connectivity. To this blank canvas, [arturo] added an accelerator/magnetometer sensor, a single Neopixel, and of course the beautiful Blackberry keyboard. This keyboard is attached to an ATSAMD20G, a microcontroller with a whole bunch of I/O that translates key presses into I2C for the Feather.
Aside from that, there’s also a gigantic screen to display just about anything you would want in a portable computing device. There’s still a bit more work to do on this project, most notable figuring out where the battery goes, but [arturo] is developing everything in a livestream, someting we love to see as it really puts a focus on how much effort goes into making custom hardware.
4 thoughts on “Feather Plus Blackberry Equals Open Source Fauxberry”
” to date no one has really figured out how to make a keyboard for small, handheld electronics.”
Apart from Psion?
(And Planet. Have you seen the Gemini?)
Nokia’s had some nice keyboards.
+100 for psion, 5mx had a fantastic keyboard.
Palm Treo 270/600/650 .. e-nuff said ..
.. or not ..
1.) great pushbutton keyboard with no effort special character support by sub-menu-key
2.) fantastic Organizer: Dates / Contacts / Memos
3.) could run a gameboy emulator
4.) could do on the go eMail with the great K9
5.) could run opera-beta back in the day
6.) all functions just very few button clicks away
7.) 20 days on one charge (the 650) when used as an alarm clock
8.) with the TomTom Kit it even worked as a navi
9.) It played music
With the treo270 later 650 organized myself when I studied mechanical engineering, I kept track of dates for leissure and for learning. Before anyone would have ever heard of Android.
So excuse me if I dont buy the Blackberry and keep the power in my Palm.
Nowadays, I use it as a trusty never failing alarm clock at home and on business travel.