Meet The Bootstrap Winners Of The 2019 Hackaday Prize

The twenty projects that won this year’s Hackaday Prize bootstrap competition have just been certified. The purpose of this is to help great examples of early entries offset the cost that goes into prototyping as they work on their projects throughout the summer.

We know this has had a big impact on entries in the past. When working on hard projects it’s easy to doubt yourself, but you can usually get over that with just a bit of outside validation. Alex Williams encountered this when he first entered his Open Source Under Water Glider into the 2017 Hackaday Prize. He wanted to show off his work but didn’t think there’d be much interest and wasn’t sure if he’d continue development. He was shocked by the number of people who were excited about it, continued working feverishly on it, and went on to win the grand prize.

You’ll find all 20 bootstrap winners listed below, but we wanted to feature a couple of examples to show the kind of work that is happening during the Hackady Prize. The results of the bootstrap competition have no bearing on the top prizes: they are all still up for grabs, so enter your project today!

SierrOS team at the Olympics of Engineering in May Joseph demonstrating assembly of the Pilates Reformer

The SierrOS team is hard at work building an automatic CPR machine. The four students from Lyon France are working on an all-in-one device that can provide both chest compressions and ventilation. Just two weeks ago they were at the Olympics of Engineering in Paris and placed 20th out of 1,500 teams. It’s exciting to see a sneak peek at the newest revision of the machine, and they promise to share more details soon. SierrOS secured $500 in the bootstrap round.

Pilates feels like a new development in personal fitness, but the practice harkens back to its founder who was born in 1883. Joseph Pilates invented a piece of equipment called the Pilates Reformer which is still in use today. But another Joseph, the hacker from Connecticut who submitted this project, seeks to design a more affordable version of the Pilates Reformer. We especially enjoyed seeing the video of him testing the shipping and assembly plan for this equipment. He had the idea to ship all the parts in a concrete forming tube is a clever one, and testing the assembly process is a big part of proving that your product fits your market. The Pilates Reformer project secured $408 in the bootstrap round.

Certified Bootstrap Competition Winners:

The Bootstrap Competition was determined by the number of “likes” on each Hackaday Prize entry prior to June 1st. The top twenty finishers received $5 per like with a cap of $500. Congratulations to each of these projects: