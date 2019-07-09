Cruise around AliExpress for long enough and you’ll find some interesting new hardware. The latest is the TTGO T-Call, an ESP32 breakout board that also has a cellular modem. Yes, it’s only a 2G modem, but that still works in a lot of places, and the whole thing is $15.
On board the TTGO T-Cal is the ESP-WROVER-B, the same module you all know and love that features a dual-core ESP running at 240 MHz with 4 MB of Flash and 8 MB of SRAM. Add to this WiFi and Bluetooth, and you have a capable microcontroller platform. Of note is that this board includes a USB-C port, ostensibly wired so that it behaves like a normal USB micro port. That’s neat, 2019 is the year USB C connectors became cheaper than USB micro connectors.
In addition to the ESP32 module, there’s also cellular in the form of a SIM800 module. This module has been around for a while and used in many, many cellular-connected projects and products like the ZeroPhone. This module is only a 2G module, and that’ll be going away shortly (if not already) in built-up areas, but this can serve as a building block for modules that have more Gees than a 2G module. That said, if you’re looking for a WiFi and cellular bridge for fifteen bucks, you could do a lot worse for a lot more money.
13 thoughts on “New Part Day: The $15 ESP32 With Cellular”
Any way to get a 2G coverage map of the world?
Not sure about Europe but pretty much the rest of the world still has 2G/3G overlaid. We were trying to do some remote monitoring in Botswana and coverage was 2G > 3G > 4G as far as availability. We were thankful our devices had 2G fall back from their normal 3G as LTE modems would not have worked there. Dont quote me but the US is the only place I know that 2G (and 3G) are going away any time soon and that is out in 2022 (though adding a new device is nigh on impossible now).
Depends on whom in Europe, but Vodafone has said publically they wont turn off until at least 2025.
There are an awful lot of critical infrastructure devices in the UK running on 2g. The costs to change that at the client end of the network are huge.
There will be support at government level to keep at least one 2g network running for a decade if not more.
Looks like a lot of 2G networks are being shut down: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2G#Past_2G_networks
My current project uses a esp32 board with a build in Lora Module and an external GSM (also a gps) module. can’t wait for this just to come in one board
I was just looking at TinyGSM (https://github.com/vshymanskyy/TinyGSM) the other day and the SIM800 series is supported by them. Using that library should make it really easy to dial up this board. Very cool concept. Just wish it was LTE-M or LTE-NB so it would be a little bit easier to use in the US. Maybe rev 2.
Is there a Firmware / Source for a Cellular ESP32 Router/Hotspot ?
With the only interface between the modem and WiFi being serial (UART), it will be slow as molasses.
I lived with 56k :D
“While GSM is connected to the Internet, WiFi can be used only in AP mode”
Bummer.
Don’t believe it, that’s just the default firmware . . . .
I seriously doubt that there is any technical reason that the ESP cannot operate in client mode if desired. So, just write your own firmware that does what you want.
2G will be around for some time here (NL) as it is used in a lot of M2M applications.
2G was officially turned off completely in June 2018 in Australia. Something similar supporting 3G would be cool.