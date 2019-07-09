The Saga Of 32-Bit Linux: Why Going 64-Bit Raises Concerns Over Multilib

The story of Linux so far, as short as it may be in the grand scheme of things, is one of constant forward momentum. There’s always another feature to implement, an optimization to make, and of course, another device to support. With developer’s eyes always on the horizon ahead of them, it should come as no surprise to find that support for older hardware or protocols occasionally falls to the wayside. When maintaining antiquated code monopolizes developer time, or even directly conflicts with new code, a difficult decision needs to be made.
Of course, some decisions are easier to make than others. Back in 2012 when Linus Torvalds officially ended kernel support for legacy 386 processors, he famously closed the commit message with “Good riddance.” Maintaining support for such old hardware had been complicating things behind the scenes for years while offering very little practical benefit, so removing all that legacy code was like taking a weight off the developer’s shoulders.
The rationale was the same a few years ago when distributions like Arch Linux decided to drop support for 32-bit hardware entirely. Maintainers had noticed the drop-off in downloads for the 32-bit versions of their distributions and decided it didn’t make sense to keep producing them. In an era where even budget smartphones are shipping with 64-bit processors, many Linux distributions have at this point decided 32-bit CPUs weren’t worth their time.
Given this trend, you’d think Ubuntu announcing last month that they’d no longer be providing 32-bit versions of packages in their repository would hardly be newsworthy. But as it turns out, the threat of ending 32-bit packages caused the sort of uproar that we don’t traditionally see in the Linux community. But why?
An OS Without a Legacy
To be clear, there hasn’t been an official way to install Ubuntu on a 32-bit computer in some time now. Since version 18.04, released in April of 2018, Ubuntu has only provided 64-bit installers. Any alternative methods of getting a newer version than that running on legacy hardware was unsupported and done at the user’s own risk.
Since ending support for installing on 32-bit hardware went fairly painlessly last year, Ubuntu concluded that this year it would make sense to pull the plug on providing packages for the outdated architecture as well. All modern software is either developed for 64-bit hardware specifically, or at the very least, can be compiled and run on a 64-bit machine. So as long as users made sure all of their packages were updated to the latest versions, there should be no problem.
This is a perfectly reasonable assumption because, on the whole, Linux has no concept of “legacy” software. Software developed for Linux is generally distributed as source code, which is then compiled by the distribution maintainers and provided to end users through a package management system. Less commonly, the end user might download the source themselves and compile it locally. In either event, regardless of how old the software itself is, the user ends up with a binary package tailored to their specific distribution and architecture.
Put simply, the average Linux user in 2019 should rarely find themselves in a situation where they’re attempting to run a 32-bit binary on a 64-bit machine. This is in stark contrast with Windows users, who tend to get their software as pre-compiled binaries from the developer. If the developer hasn’t kept their software updated, then there’s a very real chance it will remain a 32-bit application forever.
For this reason, Windows will allow seamless integration of 32-bit software for many years to come. But for Linux, this capability is not nearly as important. Most distributions do provide the ability to run 32-bit binaries on a 64-bit installation through a concept known as multlib, but it’s not uncommon to find this capability disabled by default to reduce installation size. It is this multilib capability the community was worried they’d be losing when Ubuntu announced they would no longer be providing 32-bit packages. Support for 32-bit hardware had already come and gone, but support for 32-bit libraries was something different altogether.
Gamers Rise Up
So if there’s no extensive back catalog of 32-bit Linux software to worry about, then who really needs multilib support? For the user that’s running nothing but packages from their distribution’s official repository, it’s typically unnecessary. But Ubuntu, arguably the world’s most popular Linux operating system, is something of a special case.
Being so popular, Ubuntu is often the distribution of choice for the recent Windows convert, and has also become the defacto home to gaming on Linux thanks to official support from Valve’s Steam game distribution platform. This means the average Ubuntu user is far more likely to try to run 32-bit Windows programs through WINE, or Steam games which have never been updated for 64-bit, than somebody running a more niche distribution.
When WINE and Steam developers heard there was a possibility that Ubuntu would drop the 32-bit libraries their respective projects relied upon, both camps released statements saying that they would have to reevaluate their position on the distribution going forward. Ubuntu users were understandably concerned, and their very vocal displeasure at this potential scenario created a flurry of articles from all corners of the tech-focused media.
32-Bit Lives On, For Now
With the looming threat that WINE and Steam would no longer support their distribution, it only took a day or two for the Ubuntu developers to adjust their course. In a post to the official Ubuntu Blog, the developers make it clear that they never intended to completely disable the ability to run 32-bit “legacy” programs on future versions of Ubuntu. But more to the point, they promised to work closely with the teams behind WINE and Steam to make sure that any and all 32-bit libraries their software needs will remain part of the Ubuntu package repositories for the foreseeable future. For now, a crisis seems to have been averted.
But for how long? At what point will it be acceptable to finally remove the ability to natively run 32-bit software from modern operating systems? This story started something of an internal debate here at the Hackaday Bunker. In an informal poll, a few of us didn’t even know if our Linux systems had the packages installed to run 32-bit binaries, and only one of us could name the exact application they use that requires the capability. Still others argued that virtualization has already made it unnecessary to run such software natively, and that any code so far behind the curve should probably be run in a VM from a security standpoint to begin with.
When was the last time one of our penguin-powered readers had to invoke multilib to run something that wasn’t a closed-source game or Windows program through WINE? If you’re running Windows, do you give any thought to what architecture the various programs on your machine are actually compiled for? Let us know in the comments.
Well, yes.
As a rule of thumb here, any machine with 4GB or less will get a 32-bit OS . Exception to gamers, that are more prone to accepting the recommendation to install more memory, then we install a 64-bit OS even if they still haven´t bought the memory.
But for normal users, the kind that will question you if they “really really” need more memory, 32 bit to you. Those kind are also more prone to have old software that is still 32 ( or 16 ) bit they need to run.
For most ot fht linux users not minding when ubuntu stopped releasing 32bit versions, that could be a proof that many systems are set-and-forget and keep happily running, with a occasional update . Also, many people will not upgrade ( some of my machines also are not to be updated ) to new versions because of the perception of they being slower in the same hardware.
One of the important points for defending linux in conversations was hardware support. The argument of you can still run the xt-ide hard disks is something that always get throw around, along witi parallel ports, parallel zip drivers, etc. If linux starts removing support for a lot of that just “because it is hard “, then it starts moving th MacOS camp. No problem if that is their decision, but it just changes the basic idea of what it was described to be.
If you want to run 15 yr old hardware, that’s fine, but you likely either want to run 15 year old kernels on it and with that, a 15 year old distribution. Arguing that linux should keep support for devices which aren’t just out of manufacturing, but are entirely out of copycat producers in china making them anymore, out of any kind of sane support and so far out of date to replace them ‘as is’ would likely cost more than a entirely new system to entirely replace it is verging on crazy.
I love the fact Linux runs my old hardware fine, but I have reasonable expectations of ‘old’ – upto 10 years means I can generally still make some kind of use of it, any older than that and I’m looking at devices which not only cost more to run, but generally can be replaced by something fair simpler and less likely to go wrong.
However, this also entirely misses the point of what Ubuntu (not the kernel) is doing, Linux is still Linux, and if you want those old libraries then just install a distribution that still offers them (cough gentoo cough) or install a older version of ubuntu. Accept that the working life of that device is likely coming to a end, or you’re looking at having no more support (which to be honest you never had anyway, as I covered above).
And of course there’s always outliers such as weird business dependant systems which “can’t” be replaced/reproduced for whatever reasons – strange how when things get critical they suddenly are replaced, and generally it ends up costing a lot more than if it was just done when it should of been.
Got a chuckle out of that artwork. Great stuff!
Teaching MIT scratch to primary school students on old hardware is difficult without 32 bit i386 libs, particularly if you want to run scratch v2.0 as a standalone programming environment without internet access, as opposed to the newer web based 3.x versions.
I’m wondering if you are conflating two things. Multilib has very little to do with the kernel. It is a linker system where-by different sets of static and dynamic libraries are maintained on the file system and invoked based on an ABI (Application Binary Interface) switch. That switch is defined by -march/-mcpu at compile time and the ELF EABI type at run-time. The article is entirely unclear what you are talking about. Multilib is never going away nor changing. It’s used for more than 32 vs 64 bit systems – such as with FPU or without FPU (soft FPU) on most architectures. It’s also used to select variations in otherwise homologous sized instruction sets like 32-bit ARM Cortex A vs M vs R.
You’ve also entirely assumed a 32-bit vs 64-bit distribution debate relates to x86 vs ia64. There are many more architectures that will continue to require 32-vs-64 based distributions for years to come. ARM for example.
AFAICT, you’re just commenting on some distros not building 32-bit LIBRARY support into their 64-bit distributions using Multilib – which is typically done with “compat-*” type packages; and dropping 32-bit compiled distributions altogether.
Basically saying: If you still have a Pentium 4, you’re fucked…
But it keeps me warm !
“Any alternative methods of getting a newer version than that running on legacy hardware was unsupported and done at the user’s own risk.”
Lol, all of open source is generally done at the users own risk, supported or not. (I’m a linux fan, but this line made me laugh)
…not to mention, all those stick computers (Intel “Compute Stick” clones and compatibles) and “Mini PCs” sold on eBay and Amazon, such as from MeeGoPad and the like. Those all have the nifty and remarkable (and remarkably fiendish) misfeature of a 32-bit UEFI, thus requiring a 32-bit bootloader (bootia32.efi, your search engine of choice should easily point you to the Github link where some kind soul has stashed it for us relatively-ordinary peasants) to go with your 64bit OS. I run Ubuntu most of the time now because, unlike Mint, it’s installer doesn’t cough up a lung at that stupidity. Don’t ask me why, I don’t write code — I just know how to execute it ;)