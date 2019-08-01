Continuous Positive Airway Pressure machines are a common treatment tool for sleep apnea and other respiratory issues. A common problem with their use is that the mask becomes dislodged during sleep, and thus fails to provide airway pressure to the patient. [Bin Sun] decided to take a stab at solving this problem.
The project consists of an Arduino fitted with a MPXV7002DP pressure sensor. The sensor is used to monitor the pressure in the CPAP pipes. If the pressure varies regularly, it is likely the system is working. If however, the pressure remains at a roughly constant level, that suggests the mask is no longer properly fitted to the wearer, or that there is another problem. In this event, the device sounds a buzzer to wake the wearer, alerting them to check the equipment.
It’s a simple solution to the problem, and something we’re surprised isn’t built into most CPAP machines from the factory. It’s important to be careful before modifying any medical equipment, though we see plenty of hackers taking the plunge to innovate in this area.
5 thoughts on “CPAP Monitor Alerts Wearer To Malfunctions”
Bigger problem, why don’t the machines have these fail-safes?
Poorly designed, over-priced poor quality, prone to infection over poorly designed “consumables”.
They do — at least IME
Thank goodness it’s not what I first misread the title to be.
You are not alone….
Don’t think I need a monitor to alert me of those malfunctions.
CPAP stands for constant positive airway pressure. The blower in the machine works to keep the pressure in the mask/tube constant, whether you’re inhaling or exhaling. I’m not sure monitoring the pressure is the best way to look for a dislodged mask. I think it would be better to monitor the flow- if the mask comes off, the flow will by high and in one direction. Also, the noise level will increase quite a bit if the mask comes off, so you could simply monitor the sound level.