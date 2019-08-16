Hackaday Podcast 031: Holonomic Drives, Badges Of DEF CON, We Don’t Do On-Chip Debugging, And Small Run Manufacturing Snafus

Mike Szczys and Kerry Scharfglass recorded this week’s podcast live from DEF CON. Among the many topics of discussion, we explore some of the more interesting ways to move a robot. From BB-8 to Holonomic Drives, Kerry’s hoping to have a proof of concept in time for Supercon. Are you using On-Chip Debugging with your projects? Neither are we, but maybe we should. The same goes for dynamic memory allocation; but when you have overpowered micros such as the chip on the Teensy 4.0, why do you need to? We close this week’s show with a few interviews with badge makers who rolled out a few hundred of their design and encountered manufacturing problems along the way. It wouldn’t be engineering without problems to solve.
Take a look at the links below if you want to follow along, and as always tell us what you think about this episode in the comments!
Direct download (41 MB)
Places to follow Hackaday podcasts:
Episode 031 Show Notes:
- Kerry Scharfglass built two versions of the Sympetrum badge:
- Interesting robot locomotion:
- Embedded Systems topics :
- Unofficial DEF CON badges discussed on the show
- Manufacturing Snafu Stories:
- DC Shoot Badge by @gigstaggart
- Tron Badge by @Sodium_Hydrogen