Construction is often a labor-intensive task, particularly in the developing world where access to electricity and machinery can be limited. As always, robots promise to help ease the burden. [Nishant Agarwal] is working on just such a project, known as ALEKYA.
The aim of ALKEYA is to make construction easier and more automated, with the help of robotics. We’ve seen large-scale concrete printers before, but ALEKYA takes a different tack. With a focus on making use of local materials, it combines two gantries on a single frame. One lays down a bead of mortar, before the other swoops in to drop bricks into position. This is followed by another layer of mortar, and the build continues.
By using this manner of construction, progress can be much more rapid compared to more traditional 3D printing techniques which must build up height layer by layer. Currently operating on a small scale, the next step for the project is the construction of a 20×20 foot version for creating full-sized buildings.
We think there’s definite promise in this hybrid approach, and can’t wait to see what comes next! Video after the break.
5 thoughts on “ALEKYA Builds With Bricks And Mortar”
Cool idea, but how about those plywood blocks?! What a Christmas gift idea to put my table saw to use
20 by 20 feet for a full sized version…
What are we building, cottages?
Crawl, Walk, THEN Run. Patience you must have, my young padawan.
Really, really sad. You have a country full of poor people and you want to give a job to a f*cking robot? Are you people serious?
Why not train a few people in each city how to build these things and then pay them wages so they can live.
Greed. That is what this is for.
The same thing is happening worldwide. There’s a projection stating that over the next 10 years, approximately 36 million people in the United States will lose their job to automation. For the most blatant examples, look at the Detroit auto makers and even more simply, McDonald’s self order/pay kiosks.