We’ve noticed a trend lately that advanced 3D printing people are calling their normal print setup as 2.5D, not 3D. The idea is that while the machine has 3 axes, the actual geometry generation is typically only in the X and Y axis. The Z axis simply lifts up to the next layer unless you are working in vase mode. [Teaching Tech] wanted to experiment with real 3D printing where the Z axis actually helps build the shape of the printed object, not just advancing with each step.
As it turns out his first investigation linked back to one of our early posts on the topic. There’s been more recent work though, and he found that too. It took a little surgery to get more Z clearance, but nothing too serious — just a movement of a fan.
The problem is, of course, if you start having the head moving up and down, it needs to have a very low profile so you aren’t bumping into things. This is usually not as big a problem with conventional printing because the head is always a little bit over the printed object.
A special slicer computes the way to move the head around in all three directions. The only thing we’d worry about is that most printers don’t expect much movement in the Z axis. For example, many printers use belts on the X and Y axis but use leadscrews for Z. You might have issues with backlash being worse, for example, or need to lubricate the Z axis more than usual.
One nice thing about not using layers is that layer lines do not appear in the same way they do with conventional printing. You can really see the differences in some of the example prints in the video. It may be that one day having a 3D print sliced into layers will be as quaint as putting data on a floppy diskette seems today. There’s a long way to go, but there’s a lot of work to push in that direction.
9 thoughts on “How’s That 2.5D Printer Working For You?”
I’ve been watching the development of this and It’s pretty exciting. I hope this can become more mainstream down the road.
Would be interesting to slice with a sine wave instead of a flat plane, similar to this idea but will give all objects better z axis stability
This is something I’ve been trying to do as well, with limited success. One way I’ve been thinking about it is to vibrate the bed or just add constant jitter to the Z axis — you don’t need huge z features, just enough to get the layers to lock together better. Think of gluing to a rough surface vs. a smooth one; the rough surface will tend to give better adhesion.
The way I am understanding your description would be difficult to do without remelting the previous layer…especially on prints that are large in the XY directions.
Doing the “sine wave” as he describes above could make it stronger due to the mating surfaces between layers being overall a larger surface area than they would be in a flat layer.
This could be interesting to do most of the space normally then use this method for the last few finish layers to make it smoother.
that is indeed how this works.
Not exactly. See the first part of the video.
Watch the video – that’s exactly how this works
I wonder if the extruder rate could be modified dynamically to account for the cos(tilt) effect while printing on an angle to improve visual results even more.