The average first world household swims in an ocean of non-potable water from things like HVAC condensation, shower drains, and periods of rain. All of it just goes to waste. These same households pay the city to deliver drinkable water to places that don’t need it, like the toilet tanks. Isn’t it time to put all that perfectly good grey water to use? With a zero city water toilet, you can give that slightly-used H₂O one last hurrah before flushing it down the drain.
When the toilet is flushed, an ultrasonic sensor in the toilet tank monitors the change in water level and triggers a pump to fill the toilet back up from a barrel in the basement. A clear plastic tube inserted into the toilet tank does double duty as both the water source and tank overflow drain point.
The 55-gallon plastic barrel in the basement collects water from both a shallow well and condensation from [nodemcu12ecanada]’s gas furnace. A NodeMCU controls the 12V submersible pump to send water up to the toilet, and another ultrasonic sensor monitors the water level in the barrel.
This setup doesn’t require changes to any of the existing plumbing, and reverting back is easy. We particularly like the use of phone plugs and jacks as quick connectors, and will likely steal the idea. You can get more information about this and [nodemcu12ecanada]’s other home-automation projects here.
7 thoughts on “Grey Water Toilet Helps Keep You Flush”
The condensate waste from condensing gas furnaces is highly acidic, and is well known to corrode copper among other metals. I wonder if potential damage over time to metallic parts inside the toilet tank was taken into consideration?
A lump of marble or concrete in the reservoir might buffer the acidity.
Runoff from a shower or hand basin is likely to turn into black water if allowed to sit for any length of time, and contain hair and other pump annoying things… it’s usually best left to run directly into a garden bed.
Rainwater is considered potable in many parts of the world, and its use for toilet flushing is even mandated in the building codes of more water scarce regions, to reduce demand on reticulated town water supplies.
While I applaud the re-use of gray water, many urban septic systems need the “fresh water” for both getting the waste to the treatment plant and in the treatment process.
Also, in my small community, your sewer bill is based on your water consumption. I could see bureaucrats going ballistic about unmetered water (rainbarrel, condensate) being added to “their” systems.
Here is an interesting site I just found.
https://oasisdesign.net/greywater/misinfo/
if (basement == 0 && rain < 1) then https://hackaday.com/2015/05/30/50-shades-of-gray-water-reuse/
In my city they installed two seperate water pipe systems in new homes, about a year of 15 or 20 ago. One had very clean drinking water running through it, and the other one less clean drinking water to flush the toilet with, or irrigate the garden with.
But with time passing by water requirements for the toilet water also increased, which made it more expensive. Also the two seperate systems were confusing. I think there even were pipes accidently swapped at some houses, which meant that perfectly clean water was used to flush the toilet, and the dirty water was used to drink and shower under, which eventually lead to people getting sick.
It wasnt long before they shut it down entirely, as it just was an absolute fail. It was expensive, not really safe and deffinitely not environmently friendly requiring a seperate pipe system.
The two systems/infrastructure that I hope we’ll see in our homes (soon/next): 1. Commercial grey water systems. (My ‘roll your own’ system would definitely wait until I had some sort of guest/s at the house to go out.) 2. Separate breaker box/power distribution for DC power. (With a common outlet fixture type for wall outlets as well.)