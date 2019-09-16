Acrylic sheets are relatively inexpensive, pretty, and can be heat-shaped very effectively. There are blades and tools made specifically for cutting, heating, and bending acrylic but [Marija] shows that even without them acrylic can be cut and bent with a bit of care and patience.
Acrylic sheets are brittle and crack easily, but a hacksaw is a good way to cut it by hand. After cutting, [Marija] uses a small portable gas stove at its lowest setting to provide gentle heat until the acrylic becomes soft, then it can be formed into different shapes using common shop and household items. It’s a process that requires patience and practice, so she shares some useful tips:
- Remove the protective film after cutting, but before heat forming. Otherwise the film will be much harder to remove.
- Heating too aggressively will result in bubbles that ruin the acrylic.
- Uneven heating will result in a bad bend, or “hot spots” which can result in bubbles as mentioned above.
- This heating method naturally softens a wide area, but it’s still possible to get straight and flat bends by using wood forms and letting the acrylic cool before moving it.
[Marija] used this method of heating and bending acrylic to complete an earlier lamp project of hers that we featured in the past. Acrylic might laser-cut beautifully, and there may be inexpensive tools for heating and bending it, but it’s always nice to have some tried and true techniques that don’t require anything special.
7 thoughts on “Basic Acrylic Bending, No Special Tools Needed”
A good ole heat gun works just fine, and will provide better results!!! For small stuff, a hot air rework station works a treat.
I kinda want to build one of those quick-n-dirty nichrome wire setups that basically heat a sheet of acrylic through a narrow gap in a bending brake for real clean angles. One of those was featured on Hackaday not too long ago.
https://hackaday.com/2019/04/23/get-your-acrylic-bends-just-right/
But this is even easier and allows for some free-form work. Actually now I just wanna make a cyberpunk-looking monofilament sword out of nichrome stretched across an oversized hacksaw frame or something.
I would hardly call tinkering with a gas flame (that I would have to go source, go to the store, etc) “tried and true” nor “no special tools required”. Just spend a few extra bucks on Amazon and get a decent, if Chinese, hot air gun…geez. If this is some ancient Eastern European technique to bend acrylic…let the tradition die.
I agree. There couldnt be a worse method. I guess if you really need to bend some, you gotta do what you gotta do, but this is silly as a guide.
How about over an electric stove burner on high? Works surprisingly well, use what you got and all that.
Yup, that works too..or in the oven if you need to do some crazy bends on a whole piece etc.
Nah thanks. I prefer my trusty old Bender on this one :D https://photos.app.goo.gl/yJYu78N5EFmDa3YHA