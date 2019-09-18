Since the release of the original Raspberry Pi single board computer, the WiringPi library by [Gordon] has been the easy way to interface with the GPIO and peripherals – such as I2C and SPI – on the Broadcom SoCs which power these platforms. Unfortunately, [Gordon] is now deprecating the library, choosing to move on rather than deal with a community which he no longer recognizes.
Among the points which he lists are the (commercial) abuse of his code, and the increasing amount of emails and messages on social media from folk who either failed to read the friendly manual, or are simply rude and inconsiderate. As [Gordon] puts it, WiringPi was never meant to be statically linked into code, nor to be used with anything other than C and RTB BASIC programmers. He never supported the use of the library with other languages, or having it statically integrated into some Java/JavaScript/NodeJS project.
As this secondary use is what’s draining the fun out of the project, he has decided to put out one final release, before making it a closed-source project, for use by himself and presumably paying clients. What the impact of this will be has to be seen. Perhaps a new fork will become the new ‘WiringPi’?
Suffice it to say, none of this is a good thing. The illegal use of open source code and the support nightmare that gets poured on the authors of said code by less than informed users is enough to drive anyone away from putting their projects out there. Fighting abuse and junking the ‘spam’ is one way to deal with it, but who has the time and energy (and money) for this?
What are your thoughts on this news, and this issue in general? How should an open source developer deal with it?
Thanks to [Dirk-Jan Faber] for sending this one in.
8 thoughts on “WiringPi Library To Be Deprecated”
It’s somewhat sad to see Gordon going up on this project, but I don’t think it leaves a critical hole.
It’s more disturbing to see the reasons he’s feeling the need to give up on it. The kind of people he’s complaining about are literally the “reason we can’t have nice things”.
I’ve occasionally used WiringPI, but more often, I’ve used PERL and the BCM2835 PERL module from CPAN.
There are also comparable bindings/libraries for Python for those that prefer that.
What concerns me is that it may well be the case that both the PERL and Python libraries make use of WiringPI under the hood. If that’s the case, then this might be a bigger issue.
My takeaway from his blogpost is that WiringPi became this core piece of infrastructure on millions of units around the world, and that’s not something he thought he was signing up for when he wrote it.
Supporting a core piece of infrastructure is a lot of thankless work. Everybody blames you when stuff breaks, even when it’s not your fault. Nobody thanks you when it works right 99.9% of the time. Can’t blame him for not wanting to do that, especially for free.
Ugh.. Can’t edit… That should read “Gordon giving up” rather than “going up” in the first line.
So what is the problem with a statically linked JavaScript derivative of the open source WiringPi library?
I don’t see the big deal.
From the blog post:
“I never intended for wiringPi to be statically linked either – and thanks to the incompetence of many people who have done just this, I’ve had over 10,000 emails from people who upgraded their Pi and found that code stopped working because they were reliant on a system (typically some java/javascript/node or home automation or UPS thing) which had statically linked an older version.”
So basically if it’s statically linked, it breaks, and then people contact him instead of going to the people who statically linked it in the first place.
The problem with statically linking it comes when someone doesn’t know how to do that, tries and fails (or doesn’t bother trying), then goes and complains how that failing of theirs is the fault of the software author.. Well, ya can’t bite the hand that gives you free stuff and not expect a negative outcome.
It seems the sheer number of such people doing exactly that was more than Gordon wanted to put up with.
That such people exist and do that kind of thing at all is just sad. But anyone having to deal with them is going to have their own tolerance levels before saying enough is enough.
Incompetent clowns, selling junk products, break via updates, Gordon’s contact details are displayed. Queue vast emails from users, or entitled shits making demands. It’s all in TFA
I don’t think the WiringPi library is still needed. Linux gpio/spio/i2c/… support for the BCM platform is complete, you can just use the normal kernel interfaces. Has the advantage of also working on many other SBCs, especially if you use named interfaces in your device tree.