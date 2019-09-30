When the Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+ was announced in March of 2018, one of its new features was the ability to be (more easily) powered via Power-over-Ethernet (PoE), with an official PoE HAT for the low price of just twenty-one USA bucks. The thing also almost worked as intended the first time around. But to some people this just isn’t good enough, resulting in [Albert David] putting out a solution he calls “poor man’s PoE” together for about two bucks.
His solution makes it extra cheap by using so-called passive PoE, which injects a voltage onto the conductors of the network cable being used for PoE, without bothering with any kind of handshake. In general this is considered to be a very reliable (albeit non-standard) form of PoE that works great until something goes up in smoke. It’s also ridiculously cheap, with a PoE injector adapter (RJ-45 plug & 2.1×5.5 mm power jack to RJ-45 jack) going for about 80 cents, and a DC-DC buck converter that can handle the input of 12V for about 50 cents.
The rest of the $2 budget is mostly spent on wiring and heatshrink, resulting in a very compact PoE solution that plugs straight into the PoE header on the Raspberry Pi 3 board, with the buck converter outputs going into the ground and +5V pins on the Raspberry Pi’s GPIO header.
A fancier solution would implement any of the standard PoE protocols to do the work of negotiating a suitable voltage. Maybe this could be the high-tech, $5 solution featuring an MCU and a small PCB?
6 thoughts on “Using PoE With A Raspberry Pi 3 For About Two Bucks”
This looks like a simple UPS…or am I missing something?
There’s no battery, it’s just a DC-DC converter. Power comes in over the Ethernet cable. PoE stands for Power Over Ethernet.
There’s an IEEE-endorsed way of doing so, called 802.3af (also .at, .bu, .bt extensions) which involves handshaking and signature detection so the switch doesn’t accidentally provide power to a dumb device and set it on fire or something. It’s very safe, but expensive to implement.
This is the other way. It relies on the user not accidentally providing power to something that can’t handle it. On the other hand, it’s extremely cheap to implement.
ethernet is transformer isolated so dumb devices should have no problem with voltage between pairs
The other disadvantage is also that it can’t use high speed Ethernet (such as 1000), which requires all 8 wires. In this case some of the wires are reserved for power delivery and can’t transmit information. I was looking for a cheap solution 4-5 years ago. Cheapest I could find was external adapters for 15€. It works really nice though. There was an open project on GitHub, which was ~50€.
Or rather – this is how the PSU on the Pee should have been made:
12-24V input and a 2.1×5.5 mm power connector.
I wouldn’t trust a PI on that buck converter. I ordered a few dozen similar ones because it were cheap but I yet to find a project to use them because:
The buck converter IC on them supposed to be a Monolithic Power one, but its just a bad clone.
The output is noisy.
The feedback voltage is totally random between units (some have 0.6, some 1.5V ) and depends on the output voltage.
There is no startup current limiting, it almost acts like a direct short from Vin to Vout at startup. Some even overshoots the target voltage by a considerable amount.
The no load current is high, in the tens of mA range.
Efficiency is well below 80% on some units.
The pot to change the output voltage is unstable, drifts on its own.
I planned to use one of them to pre-regulate a LiPoly charger IC’s input but somehow it ended up killing the charger IC after a few hours. An other one ended up drifting to 1.2V from the initially set 0.8V killing the device.
The input voltage is advertised to go up to 21V, but in reality it cant handle huge differences (21->3.3V for example), the inductor is not sized to do so.
For powering LED strips or something similar they are maybe OK, but nothing else. I ended up ordering genuine MP IC-s, and replacing the clone ones on a few of them and changing the feedback divider to fixed resistors. At least the PCB (if you dont need the powerSO8 pad) and caps are adequate.
The genuine IC-s behave totally different in a good way.